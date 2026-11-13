Nakamoto Crypto Shares Drop 6% Pre-Market After Q3 Revenue Turns Negative

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Nakamoto, a Nasdaq -listed Bitcoin“treasury” company, saw its shares drop sharply in early trading on Friday after it disclosed that losses on its Bitcoin options weighed on quarterly results. The stock fell 6.5% in premarket activity and was trading at $5.40 at 12:02 pm UTC, according to Yahoo Finance.

The selloff comes amid investor scrutiny of how crypto-linked derivatives can affect company earnings-especially for firms whose balance sheets are dominated by digital assets. Nakamoto reported third-quarter results after markets closed on Thursday, and the company's operating revenue turned negative following option-related losses.

Nakamoto's third-quarter operating revenue fell to negative $1.9 million, driven by a $5.8 million net loss on Bitcoin options. Reported revenue for the quarter totaled $3.9 million, but results were pressured at the operating level by derivatives outcomes. Investors are still weighing how much of Nakamoto's profitability is tied to revaluations of its Bitcoin holdings versus core operating performance. The company's Bitcoin treasury decreased to 4,283 BTC as of Sept. 30 from 4,467 BTC at the end of June, according to its filing. Analyst expectations for revenue were materially higher, with Yahoo Finance estimates calling for about $17.4 million.

Key takeawaysQuarterly revenue turns negative on options losses

In its third-quarter reporting package, Nakamoto said it generated $3.9 million in revenue from its business operations. However, the company also reported a $5.8 million net loss on Bitcoin options. Taken together, this pushed total operating revenue to negative $1.9 million, the company said in its quarterly disclosures.

The filing that accompanies its earnings release is available through the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Nakamoto's earnings release and its full quarterly report in its SEC filing provide the underlying figures.

Estimates compiled by Yahoo Finance had pointed to significantly stronger top-line performance: analysts expected roughly $17.4 million in revenue. That discrepancy highlights why the stock reacted: even though the company reported some gains tied to the value of its digital assets, its operating metrics deteriorated sharply.

Profit still posted, but adjusted results paint a different picture

Nakamoto reported $85.5 million in net income for the quarter. The company attributed a large portion of that profit to a $110.4 million gain from revaluing its digital assets-primarily Bitcoin, which also reflects prevailing market prices rather than cash earnings from operations.

To provide a clearer view of underlying performance, Nakamoto also reported an adjusted operating loss of $15.8 million for the quarter. The adjusted figure is designed to exclude the revaluation gain from its digital assets, which means it focuses more directly on the operating line items impacted by the company's strategies, including the options book.

That distinction matters for investors deciding how to interpret the quarter. For treasury-style companies, earnings can swing based on two different forces: (1) accounting revaluation of crypto holdings and (2) gains or losses from any hedging, market-making, or derivatives programs intended to manage risk. Friday's stock move suggests the market placed more weight on the second factor-options-related results-than on the reported net income.

Bitcoin treasury size declines while derivatives drag operating revenue

Beyond derivatives, Nakamoto's balance-sheet exposure also shifted during the quarter. The company reported holding 4,283 BTC worth $357.9 million as of Sept. 30. That compares with 4,467 BTC at the end of June, indicating a reduction of 184 BTC over the quarter.

While the filing shows that Bitcoin holdings are still a central driver of reported valuation, the company's operating revenue outcome suggests that derivatives losses can overwhelm business revenue even when asset revaluation is favorable. In this case, the $5.8 million net loss on Bitcoin options is what pushed operating revenue below zero.

The market's sensitivity to this dynamic is reflected in the magnitude of the stock decline year to date. At the time of Friday's trading update on Yahoo Finance, Nakamoto was down roughly 62% on the year, according to the same source.

What investors should watch next

Going forward, the key uncertainty for Nakamoto's shareholders is how reliably its options strategy affects operating results compared with the accounting effects of holding Bitcoin. The company's latest quarter shows a scenario where asset revaluations supported overall net income, but options losses pressured operating revenue. Investors may want to track how future derivatives outcomes trend as well as whether the company's Bitcoin treasury continues to change in size.

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