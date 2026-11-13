Uzbekistan Plans Joint FAO-IAEA Mission On Agricultural Technologies
According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Agriculture, representatives of Uzbekistan's Ministry of Agriculture reviewed opportunities to expand the application of nuclear and isotope technologies in agriculture under the FAO-IAEA Atoms4Food initiative.
Particular attention was given to organizing a joint assessment mission by FAO and IAEA experts to Uzbekistan in February 2027. The mission is expected to evaluate the country's existing capabilities and identify needs for introducing and expanding these technologies in the agricultural sector.
In addition, Uzbek ministry representatives met with Hua Liu, IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Technical Cooperation. The parties discussed developing an action plan for 2028–2029 and agreed to work on technical cooperation projects tailored to the needs of Uzbekistan's agricultural sector.
The Atoms4Food initiative combines nuclear science and technology with agricultural expertise to help countries improve crop productivity, soil and water management, animal health, food safety and overall food security.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment