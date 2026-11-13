The Window Foundry Passes 100 HOMES In Denver Since Its June 2025 Opening

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Founded by Shane Leever after 15 years in the window industry, the Denver-based company completed its first year in business on June 10, 2026

Denver, Colorado, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The Window Foundry, a Denver-based window and door replacement company, has completed window installations for 100 HOMES since opening on June 10, 2025, passing the milestone in 6 months. Founded by Shane Leever after 15 years of experience in the window industry, the company completed its first year in business on June 10, 2026.

The company is building its reputation through a customer experience centered on listening to homeowners, explaining product choices, providing clear quotes, and following through on installation and service. Homeowners looking into Window Replacement in Denver can compare frame materials and glass packages, understand installation and warranty coverage, and request a quote suited to their home and budget.

“Our first year has been about earning homeowners' trust and delivering on our promises. After 15 years in the industry, I wanted to create an experience where people feel heard, understand their options, and know who to call after the installation. Every completed project helps us build that reputation,” said Shane Leever, Founder and Owner of The Window Foundry.

Helping Denver Homeowners Compare Their Options

For window replacements in Denver and along Colorado's Front Range, The Window Foundry offers vinyl, fiberglass, and wood window options with double- and triple-pane glass packages, with installation by manufacturer-trained professionals. Homeowners weighing their choices can Compare Denver Window Companies on the company's website, and find details on its Window Contractors Denver and Vinyl Windows Denver services.

Founder Background

Leever's career includes serving as a Senior Sales Partner at Apex Energy Solutions, where he received multiple top salesperson of the year awards. He later co-founded Clearwater Exteriors with his mentor, Lawrence Meadows, and served as part owner and business development manager.

During that period, Leever attended and spoke at the Remodeling Futures Conference at the Harvard Faculty Club on October 29, 2019, in connection with the Joint Center for Housing Studies at Harvard University. He founded The Window Foundry on June 10, 2025.

About The Window Foundry

The Window Foundry is a Denver-based window and door replacement company founded by Shane Leever on June 10, 2025, following 15 years of experience in the window industry. Serving homeowners along Colorado's Front Range and in Cheyenne, Wyoming, the company offers vinyl, fiberglass, and wood window options with double- and triple-pane glass packages. Its approach combines product guidance, clear project quotes, and installation by manufacturer-trained professionals.

When did The Window Foundry open?

The Window Foundry opened on June 10, 2025, and completed its first year in business on June 10, 2026. It was founded by Shane Leever after 15 years of experience in the window industry.

What window options does The Window Foundry offer?

The company offers vinyl, fiberglass, and wood window options with double- and triple-pane glass packages, with installation by manufacturer-trained professionals.

What areas does The Window Foundry serve?

The Window Foundry is based in Denver and serves homeowners along Colorado's Front Range and in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

How does The Window Foundry help homeowners choose replacement windows?

The company helps customers compare frame materials and glass packages, understand installation and warranty coverage, and request a quote suited to their home and budget.

Media Contact

Company: The Window Foundry

Contact: Shane Leever, Founder and Owner

Phone: (720) 933-1394

Email:...

Address: 5353 W Dartmouth Avenue, Denver, Colorado 80227

Website:

CONTACT: Company: The Window Foundry Phone: (720) 933-1394 Address: 5353 W Dartmouth Avenue, Denver, Colorado 80227 Website: