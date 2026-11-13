Musicians On Call Honors Veterans Nationwide With Special Virtual Concert And Live Bedside Performances

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Veterans Day Initiatives Feature Grand Ole Opry Performances and Live Music Visits Across the Country

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Musicians On Call (MOC), the nation's leading provider of live music in healthcare environments, is honoring America's Veterans with a nationwide campaign featuring a special virtual concert reaching Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) facilities across the country and in-person performances in six cities.

MOC's Veterans Day celebration features its annual Concert For Veterans, an exclusive virtual event showcasing celebrated performances from the Grand Ole Opry. Available from Nov. 9 through Nov. 30 across MOC's VA hospital partners and community living centers nationwide, the program gives hospitalized Veterans and healthcare staff a front-row seat to top country and Americana talent.

Hosted by Kelly Sutton and Amber Anderson of Amazon Music's Country Heat Weekly, the special opens with a joint video greeting from Reba McEntire and Terri Clark. The concert features Opry performances from an all-star lineup including Amy Grant, Charles Esten, Charlie McCoy, U.S. Army Veteran and Army Reserve soldier Craig Morgan, Darius Rucker, Erin Enderlin, Gary Sinise & the Lt. Dan Band, Grace Potter, Jo Dee Messina, Lady A, Old Crow Medicine Show, Ricky Skaggs, and Vince Gill.

The broadcast is presented in partnership with the Grand Ole Opry and Amazon Music.

Beyond the screen, MOC Volunteer Musicians are bringing live music directly to patients' bedsides throughout Veterans Day week. In-person programming is taking place across healthcare facilities in Denver, Colorado; Nashville and Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; and Washington, D.C. In Middle Tennessee, rising country artist Belle Frantz performed acoustic sets for Veterans receiving care at the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center and the Tennessee State Veterans' Home in Murfreesboro.

“It is an honor to recognize and thank our Veterans through the healing power of music,” said Pete Griffin, President and CEO of Musicians On Call.“Veterans Day may be just one day on the calendar, but our gratitude lasts all year. Sharing music with Veterans, their families and caregivers through our bedside and virtual programs is some of the most meaningful work we do. We're deeply grateful to the Opry and every artist and VA partner who helped make this year's Concert For Veterans possible and bring that music to those who have served.”

MOC's impact on Veteran healthcare is also featured in a national NPR broadcast. The story follows an MOC Volunteer Musician during a bedside program at a VA facility in Washington, D.C., offering a firsthand look at the personal impact of live music in healthcare settings. Read the full NPR story HERE

While Veterans Day offers a key moment to celebrate service members, MOC provides bedside and virtual music programs to VA facilities year-round. Volunteers have played for nearly 110,000 Veterans, both in person and virtually, in VA hospitals across the country. To learn more or support Musicians On Call's Veteran initiatives, visit .

About Musicians On Call (MOC)

Musicians On Call (MOC) delivers live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients, families and caregivers in healthcare environments, creating moments of human connection when it's needed most. For more than 25 years, MOC has shared the healing power of music with over 1.25 million people across all 50 states through bedside, virtual, songwriting and streaming programs, making the organization the leading provider of live music in hospitals. MOC volunteers perform for adult and pediatric patients, Veterans, and individuals receiving care in hospice, oncology, behavioral health and memory care facilities. A single song can ease fear, isolation and pain, offering comfort, easing stress, and reminding patients and caregivers they are not alone. As demand for this mission grows, Musicians On Call continues to expand its programs nationwide. MOC's network includes Volunteer Guides, Volunteer Musicians, and renowned artist supporters. For more information on how Musicians On Call delivers connection and comfort through the healing power of music, visit.

Musicians On Call Media Contact:

Melinda LaFollette

Director of PR & Events, Musicians On Call

...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: