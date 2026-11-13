Cannabix Technologies To Present Multi-Drug Breath Technology At BC Centre For Excellence On Substance Use Disorders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTCID: BLOZF) (Frankfurt: 8CT) (the“Company” or“Cannabix”) a developer of marijuana, multi-drug, and alcohol breath testing technologies, is pleased to announce that its Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Raj Attariwala, will be presenting the Company's emerging multi-drug breath testing technology at the BC Centre for Excellence conference on substance use disorder being held in Vancouver, British Columbia on November 13.

The event is hosted by the BC Centre for Excellence, a world-renowned research and public health organization headed by Dr. Julio Montaner, whose pioneering treatments helped establish the global UNAIDS framework for combating HIV/AIDS. The conference will bring together physicians, researchers, addiction specialists, public health leaders and healthcare policy stakeholders to discuss current and emerging approaches to substance use disorder management, healthcare delivery and evidence-based public policy

During the presentation, Dr. Attariwala will discuss recent Cannabix findings demonstrating the ability of the Company's Multi-Drug Breath Test platform to detect delta-9 THC and other illicit drugs in breath. These include the detection of traces of amphetamines/methamphetamines, cocaine, and opioids such as fentanyl. These findings highlight the broader potential of the Cannabix Breath Collection Unit (BCU) platform as a standardized breath collection technology that could support future multi-analyte testing approaches and scientific breath initiatives.

"We are pleased to be invited to this important forum and engage with leading clinicians, researchers and public health professionals working in the field of substance use disorders," stated Dr. Raj Attariwala. "Breath testing represents an accepted non-intrusive method for drug detection, and we believe our technology platform can be a non-invasive and convenient method for collecting valuable biological information to support substance abuse monitoring programs and even be used to help identify new street drugs."

About Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is a leading developer of breath-based technologies designed to enhance public safety and reduce impairment-related risks in workplaces, law enforcement, and a range of different settings. The Marijuana Breath Test (MBT) targets delta-9 THC-the primary psychoactive compound in cannabis-and other illicit drugs in breath, providing a practical solution for identifying recent drug use.

The BreathLogix, unmanned alcohol screening solution supports organizations in proactively monitoring alcohol impairment, strengthening safety protocols, and promoting responsible behavior. By delivering innovative, non-invasive screening tools, Cannabix aims to help reduce accidents, improve decision-making, and protect organizations, individuals and the public at large. Visit

We seek Safe Harbor.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

“Rav Mlait”

CEO

Cannabix Technologies Inc.

For further information, contact the Company at ...

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements in this release that are not purely historical in nature are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding: the significance of the Company's fentanyl breath detection findings; the potential application of the Company's Breath Collection Unit ("BCU"), Breath Cartridge technologies, and related analytical methods for multi-drug classes; the development of a broader multi-drug breath testing platform; potential commercial applications in workplace safety, transportation, substance-use disorder programs, pain management monitoring, forensic testing, law enforcement, and other markets; future research, validation studies, product development initiatives, regulatory developments, partnerships, commercial opportunities, and the Company's ability to advance and commercialize its breath-based technologies. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "target," "will," and similar expressions, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs in light of available information and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the ability to replicate or further validate fentanyl detection results; limitations associated with breath-based drug testing technologies; uncertainty regarding scientific acceptance and market adoption of breath testing for fentanyl or other substances; regulatory requirements and approvals; the availability and performance of laboratory partners and other third-party service providers; intellectual property risks; technological and product development challenges; competition; changing market conditions; the availability of financing; and other risks that may affect the Company's business, operations, and development plans. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them except as required by applicable securities laws.

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