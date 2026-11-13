Stop & Shop Launches Thanksgiving Feast For Eight For Under $40 This Thanksgiving

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With this Thanksgiving Meal Deal for under $40 and the Lowest Price Guarantee on turkeys, better value starts at Stop & Shop this holiday season

QUINCY, Mass., Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop is helping customers gather around the table this Thanksgiving with a complete holiday meal for eight people for under $40. As shoppers continue to look for ways to stretch their grocery budgets without sacrificing quality, Stop & Shop is offering an affordable Thanksgiving feast featuring trusted national and private label brands.

Starting today through November 26th, customers can purchase all the ingredients needed to prepare a classic Thanksgiving or Friendsgiving dinner for eight, including a 12–16-pound Shady Brook Farms frozen turkey and a variety of traditional holiday favorites to complete the holiday spread. For less than $40, shoppers can fill their carts with:



12-16 lb. Shady Brook Farms frozen turkey

3 lbs. broccoli crowns

2 packages Stove Top stuffing

2 packages Stop & Shop mashed potatoes

1 bag Stop & Shop frozen corn

1 container Swanson broth or stock

2 packages Stop & Shop gravy mix

1 package Stop & Shop dinner rolls

1 can Ocean Spray cranberry sauce 1 freshly baked traditional pumpkin pie



Customers can also conveniently shop the Thanksgiving deal when shopping Stop & Shop online by visiting stopandshop.com/pages/family-feast. This limited-time Thanksgiving meal deal delivers exceptional value at just $5 per person, while helping shoppers enjoy all the flavors of a traditional holiday dinner.

"For more than a century, Stop & Shop has been proud to help families celebrate the holidays together," said Roger Wheeler, President of Stop & Shop. "We know our customers are looking for ways to make their budgets go further, especially during the holiday season. Our Thanksgiving meal deal provides the quality, convenience, and value families expect from Stop & Shop, making it easier and more affordable to create meaningful holiday meals and memories."

Customers can also save at Stop & Shop this season with the brand's Lowest Price Guarantee on turkeys*. Stop & Shop will match any competitor's advertised turkey prices when shoppers bring in their ad. With a wide variety of frozen and fresh turkeys now available in all stores, including Shady Brook Farms, Butterball, and Nature's Promise, customers can be assured they'll get the best price by shopping with Stop & Shop. Stop & Shop will also have a selection of Nature's Promise Organic, Nature's Promise Brined, Bell & Evans, and Empire Kosher Poultry turkeys in select stores, making it easy for customers to find the right turkey for their holiday table.

*Stop & Shop's Lowest Price Guarantee on turkeys matches any lower price shoppers bring in store from a competitor's ad-for a comparable turkey-at checkout. Other restrictions apply. Limit 2 per customer. See your local store associate for details. Offer valid 11/13/26–11/26/26.

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop is focused on delivering a wide assortment of fresh, healthy options at a great value through strong weekly sales and everyday low prices. Its GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose however they want to shop, whether it's in-store or online, with both delivery and same-day pickup available. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting hunger and helping ensure no student has to go to school hungry through its Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Program. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA company and employs nearly 50,000 associates and operates more than 350 stores throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit .

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