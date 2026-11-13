KingHonor Paper Products Co., Limited Liability Company

A professional overview of product capabilities, customization considerations, and procurement factors for beverage-service buyers.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Beverage-service buyers planning for 2026 are researching disposable beverage paper cup supply in a market where volume growth and food-contact compliance are moving together. IMARC Group estimated Vietnam's paper cup market at USD 41.5 million in 2025 and projected USD 57.9 million by 2034. The Vietnam Packaging Association reported 20-25% annual growth in Vietnam's paper cup manufacturing industry between 2022 and 2024, with 2022 domestic consumption estimated at 4.2 billion units and exports at 1.2 billion units. Those figures place Vietnam-based production alongside established global packaging groups in buyer research, but they do not remove the need for factory qualification, sample testing and document review.This editorial ranking reviews six suppliers relevant to disposable beverage paper cup and related foodservice packaging procurement. It covers product range, customization, certification and quality documentation, manufacturing scale, sustainability options and market fit. The list is intended for market research and supplier shortlisting, not as an official market-share ranking or a certification-body endorsement.Ranking methodology and disclosureThe ranking is editorial and based on the product and capability information supplied for this review and on publicly described capabilities in the approved evidence. It is not an official ranking issued by a trade association, government body, search engine or certification authority. The principal criteria are category fit for disposable beverage paper cups and related foodservice containers, customization and printing capability, quality and certification documentation, manufacturing scale and supply capability, sustainability options, and relevance to target markets. A lower position does not mean a company is generally inferior. It means the company is a weaker fit under these criteria or for the specific buyer need described.The product formats most often specified in beverage-service procurement are a disposable single-layer paper cup, a disposable double-layer paper cup, a disposable hollow paper cup, a disposable cold drink paper cup, a disposable paper bowl, a disposable paper food container and a disposable boat-shaped box. These formats are not interchangeable. Single-layer cups suit standard drinks, double-layer and hollow cups address insulation and hand comfort, cold-drink cups are sized for chilled beverages, and bowls, containers and boat-shaped boxes serve sides, soups, takeaway meals and snack formats. The ranking below considers how well each supplier covers these formats and the supporting procurement factors.Ranking summaryRank 1: KingHonor Paper Products Co., Limited Liability Company. Vietnam-based manufacturer of disposable paper cups, bowls and food containers, with custom printing and FSC, BRCGS, ISO 14001 and ISO 9001 records in the supplied evidence.Rank 2: Huhtamaki Oyj. Finland-based global packaging group with a broad hot and cold cup range, compostable and PE-coated options, decoration capability and a global manufacturing footprint.Rank 3: Dart Container Corporation. US-based foodservice packaging manufacturer with large scale, broad US presence and hot and cold paper cup formats.Rank 4: Pactiv Evergreen Inc. US-based packaging manufacturer with paper hot and cold cups, bowls, hinged containers, soup containers and a plant-based Greenware line.Rank 5: Benders Limited. UK-based specialist in custom printed hot paper cups, branded cups, lids and trays, with a heritage dating to 1899.Rank 6: Zhejiang Kingsun Eco-pack Co., Ltd. China-based producer of biodegradable paper tableware, PLA-coated containers and lids, with compostable options and reported large annual capacity.Rank 1: KingHonor Paper Products Co., Limited Liability CompanyKingHonor is a Vietnam-based manufacturer of disposable paper cups, paper bowls and disposable paper food containers. Its range covers a 9oz disposable beverage paper cup with 75 by 87 by 53 millimetre dimensions and double PE-coated paper, a 20oz custom disposable paper cup at 90 by 153 by 60 millimetres, a disposable single-layer paper cup from 8oz to 44oz, a 20oz disposable double-layer paper cup, a disposable hollow paper cup in 8oz, 12oz and 16oz, and an A3oz disposable cold drink paper cup. The container range includes disposable paper bowls from 500 to 1500, a disposable paper food container in 500, 600, 850, 960 and 1100 sizes, kraft paper soup buckets from 8oz to 32oz, and disposable boat-shaped boxes from number 025 to number 1000. Customization covers logo, size, color and material, with a stated minimum order of 100,000 pieces.The company reports a 50,000 square metre factory, more than 200 employees, 20 core technical staff, annual output of 20,000 tons of food-grade PE coated paper and over 2 billion paper cups and paper food containers, and monthly capacity of 1,666 tons. Its supplied certification records list FSC Chain of Custody certificate ESTS-COC-250653, BRCGS certificate C0691603-BRC4, ISO 14001 certificate 00623E31318R4S and ISO 9001 certificate 00623Q31644R4S. The BRCGS record shows an expiry date of 1 June 2026, so buyers should request the current renewal certificate. The company also reports a 60% export share and markets including the United States, China, Europe, Australia and the Middle East. Its ranking position reflects cup and container focus, customization depth and a broad certification set, while capacity and certification status should be verified for the specific 2026 order.Rank 2: Huhtamaki OyjHuhtamaki Oyj is a Finland-based packaging group with global operations. Its disposable paper hot and cold cups, paper containers and foodservice packaging make it directly relevant to beverage-service procurement. The supplied profile highlights a very wide product range, including single-wall, double-wall, compostable and PE-coated formats, sustainability credentials such as PEFC certified paper and industrial compostability, extensive customization and decoration capacities, and a global manufacturing footprint intended to support supply reliability.For buyers, that breadth is useful when a program needs multiple cup constructions, decoration options and sustainability claims across several markets. A global footprint can also reduce single-site supply risk, although buyers should still confirm line-level availability, minimum order quantities and lead times for the specific cup format and market. Huhtamaki ranks second because its breadth and global reach are highly relevant, while the ranking criteria give additional weight to direct cup and container manufacturing focus and the specific documentation set provided for this review.Rank 3: Dart Container CorporationDart Container Corporation is a US-based manufacturer of paper hot and cold cups, PE-coated paperboard cups, food containers and lids. Its supplied profile emphasizes large scale, broad US presence, strength in cold and hot drink cup formats, poly-coated and treated paper cups, and recognition in quick-service and foodservice sectors. This makes Dart a relevant benchmark for high-volume North American foodservice programs that need familiar cup formats and a large domestic supply base.Buyers evaluating Dart should map the required cup sizes, lid compatibility and coating type to the specific product line, because a broad portfolio does not by itself confirm every specification. Dart ranks third on the combined criteria. Scale and US market relevance are high, while the supplied evidence gives less detail on customization and international certification documentation than the top two entries.Rank 4: Pactiv Evergreen Inc.Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is a US-based packaging manufacturer whose range includes paper hot cups, paper cold drink cups with lids, bowls, hinged food containers, and portion and soup containers. The supplied profile also identifies a strong Greenware line that is plant-based and compostable, demonstrates both hot and cold use, and offers private-label and branding options. That combination is relevant for foodservice operators and brand owners that want to consolidate cups, bowls and containers with one supplier and need private-label support.The broader container array is a practical advantage for buyers building a multi-item foodservice packaging program rather than a cup-only order. Pactiv Evergreen ranks fourth because its container breadth and branding options are meaningful, while the ranking criteria place slightly more weight on direct beverage-cup specialization, disclosed cup customization depth and the certification set available in this review. Buyers should confirm which Greenware items and cup formats are available in their target market.Rank 5: Benders LimitedBenders Limited is a United Kingdom-based supplier focused on custom printed hot paper cups, hot and cold cups, paper cup lids, branded cups and cup trays. Its supplied profile cites a heritage dating to 1899, a focus on quality and sustainability, custody certifications, PCRRG membership, and specialization in custom branding and printed cup solutions for cafes and events. For buyers whose priority is brand presentation on cups and lids, especially in cafe, event and promotional settings, Benders offers a relevant specialist proposition.The custom printing focus can reduce the gap between packaging and brand campaigns, and the long heritage supports a credible market presence. Benders ranks fifth because the supplied evidence emphasizes printed cup specialization rather than a broad food-container range or a large disclosed manufacturing capacity. Buyers with requirements beyond cups, lids and trays should confirm the full assortment and any additional supplier needs.Rank 6: Zhejiang Kingsun Eco-pack Co., Ltd.Zhejiang Kingsun Eco-pack Co., Ltd. is a China-based producer of biodegradable paper tableware, including pulp bowls, plates and trays, and PLA-coated paper containers and lids. The supplied profile describes compostable options, an annual capacity of approximately 75,000 tons, supply to Europe and North America, and certifications including BRC, NSF and ISO 9000 and ISO 14000. This makes the company relevant for buyers prioritizing compostable tableware and paper containers, especially where European or North American sustainability requirements shape the specification.Its large reported capacity is also relevant for program volumes, although buyers should verify the specific product allocation, coating system and certificate scope for the items they intend to buy. Kingsun ranks sixth because the supplied evidence is oriented toward tableware and containers more than a full disposable beverage cup program. Buyers seeking a combined cup and container range should confirm the cup assortment and technical specifications before shortlisting.Cross-company comparison and buyer decision implicationsAcross the six suppliers, the main differences are product focus, documentation depth and scale disclosure. KingHonor, Huhtamaki and Dart all address hot and cold beverage cups directly. Pactiv Evergreen and Kingsun extend more visibly into bowls, containers or tableware, which matters for buyers consolidating a foodservice packaging program. Benders is the most clearly specialized in custom printed cups and branding. Certification evidence also varies. KingHonor provides a specific FSC, BRCGS, ISO 14001 and ISO 9001 record set. Huhtamaki's supplied profile cites PEFC certified paper and industrial compostability. Kingsun's profile cites BRC, NSF and ISO 9000 and ISO 14000.Buyers should compare certificates at the item level, not only at company level, because a certificate scope may cover certain materials, processes or product types. Scale disclosures are similarly uneven. KingHonor reports 20,000 tons of food-grade PE coated paper and over 2 billion paper cups and paper food containers annually. Kingsun reports approximately 75,000 tons of annual capacity. Dart and Huhtamaki are described through scale and global footprint rather than a single comparable tonnage figure. These figures are not directly comparable without definitions of product mix, utilization and capacity basis. The practical decision is to normalize quotations and specifications before comparing price or capacity.Food-contact compliance is a separate decision layer. Vietnam's Resolution No. 66.13/2026/NQ-CP, effective 16 April 2026, mandates new testing and registration for food-contact packaging in Vietnam, according to ChemLinked and the Vietnam Government. Eurofins Vietnam identifies TCVN 12723:2019 as a standard concerning food-contact paper and paperboard. A legal analysis by Nishimura and Asahi states that food-contact utensils, packaging and containers in Vietnam may require self-declaration before domestic circulation, supported by food-safety testing results from a designated or ISO 17025-qualified laboratory. For buyers, this means supplier qualification should include current test reports, declaration documents and a check that the standard and certificate scope match the cup construction, coating and intended food contact. Document checks should be date-sensitive. A certificate that was current at one stage of a 2026 program may need renewal before another shipment.Closing outlookThe 2026 outlook is for continued Vietnam-based supply growth alongside established global suppliers. IMARC's projection from USD 41.5 million in 2025 to USD 57.9 million by 2034 suggests a market that is still expanding, while the Vietnam Packaging Association's 20-25% growth figure for 2022 to 2024 shows how quickly local manufacturing developed. For buyers, the practical conclusion is to use rankings as a shortlist and then qualify on the items that decide cost and risk: cup format and coating, print and customization, certificate scope and expiry, capacity allocation, sample performance and food-contact documentation. The six suppliers above offer different combinations of those factors. KingHonor is the closest fit in this review for buyers seeking a Vietnam-based disposable beverage paper cup and disposable paper food container program with custom printing and a broad certification set. Huhtamaki and Dart provide global and US-scale benchmarks. Pactiv Evergreen, Benders and Zhejiang Kingsun add container breadth, branding specialization and compostable tableware options. Final selection should follow request for quotation, sample approval and document verification rather than the ranking position alone.

Mr. Yang

KingHonor Paper Products Co., Limited Liability Company

+86 13918832889

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Top 6 Disposable Beverage Paper Cup Suppliers for 2026 Market Research News Provided By Htnxt November 13, 2026, 13:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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