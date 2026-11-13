Intensive Treatment Systems Honors Veterans And Military Families Month With Addiction Care For Those Who Served

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) A TriWest Preferred Provider with combat veterans on staff, ITS offers same-day addiction treatment for veterans and their families across the Phoenix area.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Intensive Treatment Systems (ITS), a CARF-accredited outpatient addiction treatment provider serving adults across the Phoenix metro area, is using National Veterans and Military Families Month to remind veterans and their loved ones that help with drug and alcohol use is available close to home, often on the same day someone reaches out.Veterans Day brings parades, flags and well-meant thank-yous. For some veterans, though, the weeks around it can also stir up memories, grief and the everyday strain of life after service, and drinking or opioid use can slowly become a way to cope. Many hold off on asking for help because they worry a civilian clinic simply won't understand what they have been through. ITS has built its veterans services so that worry never has to be the thing that stops someone.Almost everyone on the ITS team has a personal connection to the military, either through their own service or through family members who served, and some staff members are combat veterans themselves. That gives veterans a place to talk honestly about combat and everything that came after with people who get it. ITS clinicians and peer support staff also take ongoing training through PsychArmor, a national nonprofit that specializes in military cultural awareness, so they are prepared to support veterans and their families through addiction treatment and the trauma or grief that can sit alongside it."Veterans have spent years looking out for everyone else, and a lot of them find it hard to be on the receiving end of help," said a spokesperson for Intensive Treatment Systems. "When a veteran walks through our doors, we want them to feel understood from the very first conversation. Some of our team have worn the uniform themselves, and everyone here knows how much courage it takes to ask."ITS is proud to be a Preferred Provider for TriWest Healthcare Alliance, which works with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to connect veterans with care in their own communities, and is part of Arizona's BeConnected network for service members, veterans and their families. Veterans can find out more about how this works, along with a list of local veteran resources, on the ITS veterans substance use treatment page.Medication assisted treatment is available with methadone, Suboxone, Vivitrol and, for eligible patients, the once-monthly injection Sublocade, and it is paired with counseling, psychiatric services, an intensive outpatient program and peer support from Care Advocates who have their own lived experience of recovery. Every clinic welcomes walk-ins and same-day appointments during regular hours, and the 24/7 Access Point clinic in West Phoenix takes new patients around the clock, every day of the year, including holidays.The organization also recognizes that military families serve too. Partners, parents and children often carry the weight of a loved one's substance use for a long time before anyone asks how they are doing. ITS offers individual, group and family counseling so that the people closest to a veteran can heal and learn alongside them. Its team works closely with many veteran organizations and can connect veterans and their families with referrals for housing and homelessness assistance, food banks, medical insurance, vocational support and residential treatment when it is needed.Practical barriers often keep people from starting treatment, so ITS works to remove as many as it can. Transportation is available to and from all ITS locations, and the organization runs six clinics in Phoenix, Mesa, Glendale and San Tan Valley, along with a mobile treatment unit that brings care out into the community. ITS works with AHCCCS health plans in Maricopa and Pinal counties, accepts TriWest for eligible veterans, and can help people without enough coverage explore Substance Use Block Grant funding.For a veteran who has been thinking about getting help for a while, the first step can be as simple as walking into an ITS clinic or picking up the phone. For a family member who is worried about someone they love, it can start with a single conversation with the ITS team about what support looks like. This November, ITS hopes that more of the people who served, and the families who stood behind them, will feel ready to take that step.Intensive Treatment Systems of Arizona (ITS) is a CARF-accredited outpatient medication assisted treatment provider serving adults across the Phoenix metro area from six clinic locations and Arizona's first fully functioning MAT mobile unit. ITS offers methadone, Suboxone, Vivitrol and Sublocade alongside counseling, psychiatric care, intensive outpatient treatment, peer support and integrated care, with same-day intake and 24/7 access at its West Phoenix clinic. Learn more at itsofaz.

Emma Sivess

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Intensive Treatment Systems Honors Veterans and Military Families Month With Addiction Care For Those Who Served News Provided By Unlimited Content November 13, 2026, 13:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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