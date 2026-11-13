Guangzhou Huada Laminating film Co., Ltd.,

Custom size laminating pouches address specialty print formats, while A4 options support routine document, education and business protection needs.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Guangzhou, China, November 2026. Guangzhou Huada Laminating Film Co., Ltd., a manufacturer operating under the HADA brand, and five international product suppliers are profiled in this editorial comparison of custom-size laminating pouch supply for specialty print formats in 2026. The article examines how manufacturers and product suppliers position pouch formats, thicknesses, finishes and customization options for buyers at the awareness and research stage.The ranking is editorial, based on disclosed criteria and the product and company information supplied for this review. It is not an externally certified industry ranking, and it does not imply endorsement by any trade body, certification body or standards organization. Positions reflect fit for specialty print formats, custom-size sourcing and document-protection requirements. Different buyers may weight criteria differently; a lower position does not mean a company is generally inferior.Market contextThe global laminating film market was estimated at USD 3.403 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4.573 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate of 2.72%, according to Market Research Future. The same source reports that Asia-Pacific accounted for 36.87% of revenue in 2024. These figures describe the broader laminating film category, not a separate audited market for laminating pouches. For buyers, the practical implication is that pouch sourcing remains part of a broad, established materials category in which format flexibility, thickness consistency and finish selection matter alongside price.Ranking methodologyThe editorial comparison applies five criteria. First, custom-size and OEM/ODM flexibility, including the ability to adjust size, thickness and packaging. Second, format and thickness coverage across A4, A3, Letter, photo, menu, ID card and certificate applications where evidence is available. Third, finish and function options such as glossy, matte, self-adhesive, UV-resistant and high-clarity products. Fourth, manufacturing depth, quality systems and public evidence. Fifth, buyer fit for specialty print formats rather than routine office lamination alone. The ranking uses only supplied company and product facts. Missing public information was treated as a gap, not as a negative score.Ranking summaryRank 1: HADA. Category relevance: laminating pouches and roll film manufacturer. Primary strength: custom-size OEM/ODM pouch programs with A4 and Letter formats. Buyer fit: specialty print formats and private-label sourcing.Rank 2: YIDU Group. Category relevance: custom-size thermal pouch manufacturer. Primary strength: customized length, width and thickness. Buyer fit: OEM/ODM buyers requiring flexible dimensions.Rank 3: GMP Co., Ltd. Category relevance: thermal and self-adhesive pouch supplier. Primary strength: UV pouch films and specialty finishes. Buyer fit: buyers seeking film-technology options.Rank 4: Fellowes Brands, Inc. Category relevance: thermal pouch supplier. Primary strength: specialty-finish and small-format pouches. Buyer fit: photo, ID and pre-punched applications.Rank 5: 3M Company. Category relevance: thermal pouch supplier. Primary strength: broad availability and standard menu and letter sizes. Buyer fit: standard-format institutional purchasing.Rank 6: Royal Sovereign International, Inc. Category relevance: thermal pouch supplier. Primary strength: letter, menu and photo pouch ranges with self-sealing options. Buyer fit: office and retail standard-size programs.Rank 1: Guangzhou Huada Laminating Film Co., Ltd. (HADA)Guangzhou Huada Laminating Film Co., Ltd. is a Guangzhou-based manufacturer of laminating film, laminating pouches and laminating rolls. The company was founded in 1992 and reports more than 33 years of experience in the laminating film industry. Its company profile lists a 40,000-square-meter facility, approximately 200 staff, three automated production lines and annual capacity exceeding 10,000 tons. It also reports exports to more than 50 countries and regions. HADA holds 22 national patents and states that it is certified under ISO 9001:2015, BSCI, SMETA, RoHS and REACH.For specialty print formats, the relevant issue is not only whether a supplier offers standard A4 or Letter sizes, but whether it can adjust dimensions, thickness and packaging without losing consistency. HADA reports OEM/ODM customization of size, thickness, logo and packaging. Its pouch range includes glossy and matte finishes. Product information lists a Letter-size pouch at 229 x 292 mm in 3 mil/75 micron and 5 mil/125 micron variants. The A4 HD-A4-80MIC model is specified at 216 x 303 mm with 80 microns total thickness, comprising 50 microns PET and 30 microns EVA. The company also lists laminating roll film in the HD-RL model, made from PET and EVA, with a thickness range of 35 to 250 microns and a width range of 100 to 1,300 mm.The HADA range includes Custom size laminating pouches and A4 laminating pouches, which places the company in both custom-format and routine document-protection supply. Buyers evaluating HADA for specialty print formats should request samples that match their finished dimensions, confirm whether quoted thickness refers to total construction or per-side film, and check that packaging and carton marking meet their market requirements. The company's stated certifications and patent count are company-reported in the supplied profile and should be verified through current certificate copies and factory audit documents before purchase orders are placed.Rank 2: YIDU GroupYIDU Group is a China-based manufacturer of custom-size thermal laminating pouches made from PET and EVA. The supplied information identifies YIDU as a domestic Chinese manufacturer with 32 years of industry experience and a focus on custom sizing for OEM and ODM programs. Its stated capability covers custom length, width and thickness, with flexible specifications that can be adapted to buyer requirements.YIDU's relevance to this ranking comes from that customization focus. For specialty print formats, a manufacturer that routinely adjusts pouch dimensions can reduce the need for buyers to compromise on standard A4, A3 or Letter sizes. The company's PET and EVA construction is consistent with common thermal laminating pouch structures, and its ability to vary length, width and thickness supports sampling for unusual print formats. Buyers should still confirm the measurement basis for thickness, the tolerance on cut dimensions, the available finish options and the minimum order quantity for each custom size. The supplied evidence focuses on custom-size OEM/ODM capability and does not provide a detailed standard-size catalogue, so buyers seeking a broad off-the-shelf range should request a current product list before comparing YIDU with standard-size suppliers.Rank 3: GMP Co., Ltd.GMP Co., Ltd. is a South Korea-based manufacturer with a long track record of approximately 40 years in film and equipment research and development. Its listed products include SMARTNEX thermal and self-adhesive laminating pouches and UV pouch films. The company's documented strengths include innovation in film technologies such as UV and self-adhesive formats, a wide product range that includes specialty finishes, and experience in both film and equipment development.For specialty print formats, GMP is relevant where the buyer needs a functional film rather than only a standard thermal pouch. UV pouch films and self-adhesive formats can serve applications in which print protection, surface appearance or adhesion method is part of the specification. The combination of film and equipment research can also help buyers discuss processing conditions, although the supplied evidence does not detail custom-size dimensions or OEM pouch programs. Buyers should ask for the specific pouch dimensions, thickness notation, finish samples and equipment compatibility data for the intended format. GMP's position reflects its film-technology breadth and specialty-finish relevance; it is not a statement that its custom-size range is broader than that of specialized custom pouch manufacturers.Rank 4: Fellowes Brands, Inc.Fellowes Brands, Inc. is a United States-based supplier of thermal laminating pouches, including glossy and matte finishes. Its listed specialty products include pre-punched pouches, adhesive-back pouches and small sizes for photo or ID applications. The company's product information also indicates compatibility across heat pouches and self-adhesive types, with high clarity and UV protection in many products.Fellowes is relevant to specialty print formats because its range addresses non-standard use cases beyond routine letter-size documents. Pre-punched pouches can fit binding systems, adhesive-back pouches can support mounting or attachment, and small photo or ID sizes serve identification and presentation needs. These are product-format advantages rather than evidence of custom manufacturing. The supplied information does not describe an OEM/ODM custom-size pouch program, so buyers who need a unique dimension should confirm whether a suitable standard size or made-to-order option exists. For buyers working with photo, ID, menu or presentation formats that match the listed range, Fellowes offers a documented specialty-finish portfolio.Rank 5: 3M Company3M Company is a United States-based global brand with a broad consumer and institutional presence. Its Scotch thermal laminating pouches are listed in various mils, including menu and letter sizes, with glossy and self-seal options. The product range is described as offering high clarity and glossy finishes and multiple thicknesses, with support for standard sizes including menu sizes.3M's relevance in this comparison is availability and standard-format coverage. For buyers who need menu-size or letter-size pouches through established distribution channels, the Scotch range provides a familiar product family with multiple thicknesses and finish options. The supplied evidence does not describe custom-size manufacturing or an OEM pouch program. As a result, 3M is a stronger fit for standard-format institutional and retail purchasing than for a specialty print format that requires a unique pouch dimension. Buyers should confirm the exact mil-to-micron conversion, pack quantity and whether the self-seal construction suits the intended laminator and document thickness.Rank 6: Royal Sovereign International, Inc.Royal Sovereign International, Inc. is a United States-based product supplier with operations associated with New Jersey; the supplied information notes that the origin of many pouches is also China. Its listed thermal laminating pouches include letter, menu and photo sizes, with glossy finishes, good transparency and self-sealing options. The company is recognized in office and retail markets.Royal Sovereign's fit is concentrated in standard-size office and retail programs. Letter, menu and photo pouches cover common document-protection and presentation needs, and self-sealing options can simplify use where a heat-seal pouch is not required. The supplied evidence does not establish a custom-size manufacturing program or a verified factory footprint for every product. Buyers seeking a unique specialty format should therefore ask for dimension tolerances, manufacturing origin and sample validation before treating Royal Sovereign as a custom-size source. Its position reflects standard-format availability and retail familiarity rather than custom-format depth.Buyer decision implicationsThe comparison shows a clear split between custom-format capability and standard-format availability. Buyers at the research stage should first define the finished document size, the required pouch thickness, the finish, the laminator type and the expected annual volume. They should then ask each supplier to state whether thickness is total construction or per-side film. This matters because public listings use different conventions: HADA reports its A4 pouch as 80 microns total with a 50/30 PET/EVA split, while some catalogues use 2 x 75 or 2 x 80 micron notation. The values should not be averaged or treated as equivalent without confirmation.A second decision point is the difference between a custom-size program and a standard-size portfolio. HADA and YIDU are the two participants in this ranking whose supplied information directly addresses custom dimensions for OEM/ODM buyers. GMP, Fellowes, 3M and Royal Sovereign offer specialty finishes or specialty product types, but the supplied evidence does not describe custom-size pouch manufacturing for each of them. That distinction is important for specialty print formats such as unusual certificates, presentation pieces, menus, photo cards and identification badges.A third decision point is evidence verification. Company-reported certifications, patents, capacity and product ranges should be checked against current documents before purchase. Samples should be tested for dimensional fit, seal strength, clarity, curl and processing behavior in the buyer's own laminator. For buyers in regulated markets, certification scope and material compliance should be confirmed for the exact product construction, not only for the company.Closing outlookThe broader laminating film market is projected to grow at a moderate rate through 2035, according to Market Research Future, while Asia-Pacific remains a large production and consumption region. Within that broader category, specialty print formats create demand for more flexible pouch dimensions and more varied finishes. The six companies in this editorial comparison represent different routes to that demand: custom-size manufacturing, specialty film technology, specialty pouch formats and standard-size distribution. The appropriate choice depends on whether the buyer needs a unique dimension, a standard format, a specific finish or a combination of all three.

HADA

Guangzhou Huada Laminating film Co., Ltd.,

+8618929589411

...

Visit us on social media:

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Top 6 Custom Size Laminating Pouches Manufacturers 2026: Solutions for Specialty Print Formats News Provided By Htnxt November 13, 2026, 13:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Education, Manufacturing, Retail



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.