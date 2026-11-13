JEE (Main) 2027: NTA Issues Advisory On Aadhaar, Nationality Selection By Applicants

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday issued an advisory to simplify the process of Aadhaar status and nationality-related category selection by JEE (Main) 2027 applicants in the country and abroad.

In a message on X, the NTA said,“Let's simplify which category to select for JEE (Main) 2027 registration. Make sure your application reflects the exact match for your citizenship and Aadhaar status: Indian Nationals: Indian citizens, including NRIs with an Aadhaar card; Foreign Nationals: Foreign citizens and OCI cardholders; NRIs Having No Aadhaar: NRIs holding an Indian passport without Aadhaar.”

Earlier this week, for JEE (Main) 2027, the NTA reminded applicants about the November 22 deadline for Session-1 by issuing a message on X.

In an update on X, the NTA said,“Over 4.07 lakh+ aspirants have completed their fee payment, with total registrations crossing 5.72 lakh! Don't leave your application halfway; submit your form, pay the fee, and download your confirmation page today at Last Date: 22nd November 2026.”

The NTA said,“Candidates are advised to log in using their own DigiLocker/ JanParichay/e-Pramaan (MeriPehchaan) credentials to avoid discrepancies in identity verification and biometric data at subsequent stages of the application process.”

It said that candidates are advised to do Re-KYC through DigiLocker before filling out the JEE (Main) 2027 online application form to ensure that their latest details are fetched. Candidates can click here for the process.

The NTA said candidates' names and date of birth in the application form must be the same as mentioned in the Class 10th Certificate/ Mark sheet, and candidates are advised to regularly visit the NTA official website for further updates, instructions, or notices regarding the Joint Entrance Examination – 2027.

The NTA has also relaxed the norms to help applicants overcome the problem of errors in their application forms.

In an official statement, the NTA said that it had received representations from candidates regarding errors made while filling out the Online Application Form for JEE (Main) – 2027 (Session 1).

“In the interest of candidates, it has been decided to allow them to submit a fresh Application Form for Session 1, even if they have already generated an Application Number or paid the examination fee,” it said.

This would be subject to conditions that only the last Application Form for which the examination fee has been successfully paid and the Confirmation Page generated will be considered valid.

The NTA said that if a candidate submits a fresh form but does not complete the fee payment and generate the Confirmation Page, the earlier form for which these steps were completed will remain valid.

It said a new Application Number will be generated for each fresh form. All details, including photograph, signature and documents, must be entered and uploaded again.