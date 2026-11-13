Diljit Dosanjh Touches The Feet Of Daddy Yankee's Mother Backstage At Latin Grammy Awards

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Nov 13 (IANS) Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh recently performed with rapper Daddy Yankee. The rapper also introduced Diljit to his mother backstage.

On Friday, the Punjabi superstar took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a series of videos from his performance at the Latin Grammy Awards. In one of the videos, as a mark of respect, Diljit touched the feet of Daddy Yankee's mother, as the two spoke.

In another video, he wrote,“Punjabi will be spoke on every stage in the world”.

Diljit was joined by the reggaeton legend Daddy Yankee in Las Vegas to perform their collaborative track 'Pokito' at the Latin Grammy Awards.

The track is a Punjabi-Spanish collaboration between Diljit Dosanjh and Daddy Yankee. It was released on October 30, 2026, as part of the latter's album La Postal. The high-energy track blends Punjabi folk influences, particularly the sound of the tumbi, with reggaeton rhythms and Latin urban music.

In the track, Diljit opens with Punjabi verses before Daddy Yankee takes over with his signature Spanish delivery. Its recurring hook, 'Poquito a poquito', translates to 'little by little' in Spanish. Directed by Stillz, the accompanying music video celebrates both cultures through playful visual references, including bhangra in a bodega and cricket meeting baseball.

The collaboration represents another significant international crossover for Diljit, bringing Punjabi music into conversation with one of Latin music's most influential performers.

While Diljit has been winning hearts across the world, back home, he has been asked to refrain from performing four of his songs allegedly promoting alcohol, substance abuse and violence. The District Child Protection Officer has written to the Police Commissioner seeking restrictions on the concert, stating that the songs should not be performed even with modified lyrics.

The official has requested that the singer refrain from performing four songs such as 'Patiala Peg', '5 Taara Theke', 'Jeb Vicho Feem' and 'Jatt Fire Karda', which allegedly promote alcohol, substance abuse and violence.