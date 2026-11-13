Delhi Drugs Control Officials Raid 2 Unlicensed Cosmetic Manufacturing Units

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) In a crackdown on illegal cosmetic manufacturing, the Delhi government's Drugs Control Department raided two unlicensed cosmetic manufacturing units in Pooth Khurd, Outer North Delhi, said Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Friday.

The enforcement action was carried out as part of the Delhi government's continued efforts to strengthen regulatory enforcement and safeguard public health, he said.

Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said,“The Delhi government is committed to ensuring that every product available to consumers meets the prescribed standards of safety and quality. Manufacturing cosmetic products without a valid licence is a serious violation of the law and cannot be permitted.”

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, two teams of drug inspectors conducted inspections at the two premises. During the raids, both establishments were found engaged in the manufacturing and packaging of cosmetic products without valid manufacturing licences, in violation of the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and the Cosmetics Rules, 2020, said an official statement.

At both premises, various cosmetic products, including skincare and personal care products, were found being manufactured and packaged without the requisite licences, it said.

During the enforcement operation, legal samples of the cosmetic products were drawn for testing and analysis. Specimen samples were also collected for verification of their genuineness from the respective manufacturers, it said.

The remaining stock of cosmetic products, along with machinery, equipment, raw materials, semi-finished products and packaging materials, was seized and taken into possession as per law, it said.

The Minister said such unauthorised activities not only undermine the regulatory framework but may also put consumers' health and safety at risk.

He said the Drugs Control Department has intensified enforcement efforts to ensure that strict action is taken against those found violating the law.

“Our priority is to protect citizens from unsafe and unauthorised products and ensure accountability across the sector,” he said.

The legal samples collected during the raids were forwarded to the government analyst for testing and analysis, the statement said.