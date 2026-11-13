White House Tightens Lobbyist Meeting Rules

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 13 (IANS) White House staff must obtain advance approval from the counsel's office before meeting registered lobbyists on the White House complex about government policy, according to a photograph of an internal memorandum posted publicly on Thursday.

The document, from the office of Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, describes a requirement for a specific category of meetings rather than a blanket ban on contact with lobbyists.

The photograph, posted on X by commentator Benny Johnson, identifies the memorandum's author as Alina Bulazel, Deputy Assistant to the President and Director of the Office of the Chief of Staff.

Addressed to White House Office staff, the document carries the subject line“Policy Regarding Meetings with Lobbyists”.

“White House staff must receive prior approval from the Office of White House Counsel for meetings on the White House complex with registered lobbyists related to government policy,” it states.

The visible text does not address off-site meetings or contacts with people who are not registered lobbyists. It also does not set out criteria for granting approval or specify how staff should submit requests.

The memorandum directs questions about industry outreach to the Office of Public Liaison, which it says will remain the principal channel for engagement with outside stakeholders.

“For any questions regarding industry outreach, please consult the Office of Public Liaison (OPL), which will continue to serve as the primary point of contact for engagement with external stakeholders,” it says.

Johnson described the directive as a ban on unauthorised meetings with lobbyists and special interests. The document itself does not use the word“ban”, and its approval requirement is narrower than a prohibition on all meetings with outside interests.

Trump announced Miller's appointment as the 33rd White House Chief of Staff on November 6, succeeding Susie Wiles. A White House release that day confirmed the appointment and praised Wiles's tenure.

Miller had previously served as Deputy Chief of Staff and has been a longtime Trump adviser. The lobbyist directive surfaced during his first week in the new role.