Rajasthan: 10.59 Million Voters To Decide Fate Of 8,843 Candidates In Panchayat Polls Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 13 (IANS) Voting will be held on Saturday in the fourth phase of the Rajasthan Panchayati Raj elections for Zila Parishads (district councils) in 25 districts and 116 Panchayat Samitis (block-level councils).

A total of 8,843 candidates are contesting the elections, including 1,322 candidates for 382 Zila Parishad wards and 7,521 candidates for 2,142 Panchayat Samiti wards.

As many as 10,594,285 voters will exercise their franchise in this phase. The electorate comprises 5,488,275 men and 5,105,951 women. A total of 11,905 polling booths have been established to conduct the voting.

The fourth phase has also drawn attention because several family members of prominent political leaders are contesting the elections.

Parakram Singh, son of senior BJP leader Rajendra Rathore, and his wife, Rathore's daughter-in-law, are both contesting for Zila Parishad seats in Churu. Sons, daughters, daughters-in-law and other relatives of several political leaders are also among the candidates contesting in this phase.

Sri Ganganagar district has recorded the highest number of candidates in both Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections. For its 30 Zila Parishad wards, the highest among the districts, 101 candidates are in the fray.

Similarly, 553 candidates are contesting for 164 Panchayat Samiti wards in Sri Ganganagar, making it the district with the highest number of contestants in this category as well.

In the fourth phase, male voters outnumber female voters by 382,324. Women account for approximately 48.19 per cent of the total electorate. However, the figures tell a different story in Banswara and Pratapgarh, where female voters outnumber their male counterparts. In Banswara, there are 323,429 female voters compared to 322,180 male voters, a difference of 1,249. Similarly, Pratapgarh has 129,735 female voters, 1,358 more than the number of male voters.

In Jaipur district, voting in the fourth phase will take place across the Andhi, Bassi, Jamwaramgarh, and Tunga Panchayat Samitis. A total of 241 candidates are contesting 82 Panchayat Samiti wards, while 32 candidates are in the fray for 13 Zila Parishad wards. This brings the total number of candidates contesting elections for both bodies to 273.

The district has 407,280 registered voters, including 212,640 men and 194,640 women, with male voters exceeding female voters by 18,000. Elections will be held for Zila Parishad wards 38 to 50. A total of 446 polling stations have been established across the district.

In the fourth phase of the Panchayati Raj elections, an average of four candidates are contesting each seat across the Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samitis. Sri Ganganagar has the highest number of Panchayat Samiti candidates, with 553, followed by Banswara with 518 and Karauli with 495.

Sri Ganganagar also leads in terms of polling infrastructure, with 999 polling stations. It is followed by Churu, with 689 polling stations; Banswara, with 678; and Didwana-Kuchaman, with 658.

The fourth and final phase of the Rajasthan Panchayat elections is far more than a routine electoral exercise, as it will determine the next generation of local leadership across the state's villages.

With nearly 12.5 million (1.25 crore) voters set to participate, the political fortunes of thousands of candidates hang in the balance.