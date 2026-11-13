Manipal Health's Q2 Net Profit Drops 13 Pc To Rs 270 Crore

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Manipal Health Enterprises Limited on Friday reported a 13.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit for the second quarter of FY27, with profit falling to Rs 270 crore from Rs 311 crore a year earlier (Q2 FY26).

Despite the drop in profit, the healthcare major saw its revenue from operations rise sharply by 37.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,399 crore for the quarter ended September, compared to Rs 2,475 crore in the corresponding quarter last financial year, according to its stock exchange filing.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) also posted healthy growth, increasing 29.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 872 crore, although the EBITDA margin narrowed to 26 per cent from 27 per cent in the prior-year period.

For the first half of FY27, Manipal Health's revenue increased by 37.7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 6,490 crore, and EBITDA grew 28.2 per cent to Rs 1,631 crore. Excluding a one-off gain in H1 FY26, EBITDA growth stood at 29.8 per cent, as per its regulatory filing.

The current consolidated results include the contribution from Sahyadri Hospitals, acquired in October 2025, which was not part of last year's numbers.

The company reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 285 crore for the quarter, with PAT excluding exceptional items standing at Rs 380 crore, up 21.6 per cent year-on-year.

Excluding post-tax interest from non-convertible debentures raised for the Sahyadri acquisition, PAT was Rs 455 crore, marking a 45.6 per cent increase.

Operating performance was buoyed by growth in both inpatient and outpatient volumes, which rose 35 per cent and 27.2 per cent year-on-year, respectively. Occupancy rates improved to 70.1 per cent, with the company operating an average capacity of 7,331 beds and an average length of stay of 2.8 days.

The company also expanded its licensed bed capacity to 13,440 with the opening of its Electronic City hospital in Bengaluru.

Shares of Manipal Health Enterprises Limited closed at Rs 680 on Friday, up 0.48 per cent on the BSE.