AI Future Forum 2026 In Dubai!
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) On December 1–2, 2026, AI Future Forum makes its debut in Dubai as part of Blockchain Life 2026, bringing together 15,000+ attendees from 130+ countries. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn AI Future Forum focuses on artificial intelligence, AI agents, robotics, and future technologies, connecting AI founders, investors, entrepreneurs, and technology leaders from around the world. Among the confirmed speakers:
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Eli Ben-Sasson – Co-Founder & CEO, Starkware
. Arthur Hayes – CIO, Maelstrom
. Ben Zhou – Co-Founder & CEO, Bybit
. Garret“Bullish” Jin – Crypto whale
. Sandeep Nailwal – Co-Founder, Polygon
. Mert Mumtaz – CEO, Helius
. Yat Siu – Co-Founder & Executive Chairman, Animoca Brands
. Kelvin Koh – Co-Founder & Managing Partner, The Spartan Group
. Jamie King – Co-Founder, Rockstar Games
. Luke Judges – Partner Director, Ripple
. Marius Smith – Co-Founder, Ethereum Institutional
. Sunny Lu – Co-Founder & CEO, VeChain
. Felix Fan – CEO, Trust Wallet
. Andrei Grachev – Managing Partner, DWF Labs
. Sergei Khitrov – Founder, Listing Help, Jets Capital
. Vugar Usi Zade – CEO, MEXC
. Saeeda Jaffar – Managing Director International, Circle (USDC)
. Rajat Sakhuja – Director, Blockchain & Digital Assets, Mastercard
. Daniil & David Liberman – Creators of Gonka AI & Humanism is
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