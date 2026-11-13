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AI Future Forum 2026 In Dubai!


Date: 2026-11-13 08:45:42

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) On December 1–2, 2026, AI Future Forum makes its debut in Dubai as part of Blockchain Life 2026, bringing together 15,000+ attendees from 130+ countries. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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AI Future Forum focuses on artificial intelligence, AI agents, robotics, and future technologies, connecting AI founders, investors, entrepreneurs, and technology leaders from around the world.

Among the confirmed speakers:
    Eli Ben-Sasson – Co-Founder & CEO, Starkware
    . Arthur Hayes – CIO, Maelstrom
    . Ben Zhou – Co-Founder & CEO, Bybit
    . Garret“Bullish” Jin – Crypto whale
    . Sandeep Nailwal – Co-Founder, Polygon
    . Mert Mumtaz – CEO, Helius
    . Yat Siu – Co-Founder & Executive Chairman, Animoca Brands
    . Kelvin Koh – Co-Founder & Managing Partner, The Spartan Group
    . Jamie King – Co-Founder, Rockstar Games
    . Luke Judges – Partner Director, Ripple
    . Marius Smith – Co-Founder, Ethereum Institutional
    . Sunny Lu – Co-Founder & CEO, VeChain
    . Felix Fan – CEO, Trust Wallet
    . Andrei Grachev – Managing Partner, DWF Labs
    . Sergei Khitrov – Founder, Listing Help, Jets Capital
    . Vugar Usi Zade – CEO, MEXC
    . Saeeda Jaffar – Managing Director International, Circle (USDC)
    . Rajat Sakhuja – Director, Blockchain & Digital Assets, Mastercard
    . Daniil & David Liberman – Creators of Gonka AI & Humanism is

And many other leaders from the global AI and crypto industries.

Beyond the two-day forum, Blockchain Life & AI Future Week 2026 will bring together 30,000+ attendees across 300+ side events from November 26 to December 6.

Closed-door meetings, private dinners, business events, and parties offer opportunities to meet founders, investors, representatives of Tier 1 funds, and industry leaders face-to-face, followed by the Formula 1 Grand Prix Final.

🎟️ One ticket. Two world-class events.

An AI Future Forum ticket includes full access to Blockchain Life 2026.

🔥 Get 10% off with promo code MID_EAST_INFO before ticket prices go up:

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Mid-East Info

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