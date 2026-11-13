AI Future Forum 2026 In Dubai!

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Onmakes its debut in Dubai as part of, bringing together. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

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, connecting AI founders, investors, entrepreneurs, and technology leaders from around the world.

Eli Ben-Sasson – Co-Founder & CEO, Starkware

. Arthur Hayes – CIO, Maelstrom

. Ben Zhou – Co-Founder & CEO, Bybit

. Garret“Bullish” Jin – Crypto whale

. Sandeep Nailwal – Co-Founder, Polygon

. Mert Mumtaz – CEO, Helius

. Yat Siu – Co-Founder & Executive Chairman, Animoca Brands

. Kelvin Koh – Co-Founder & Managing Partner, The Spartan Group

. Jamie King – Co-Founder, Rockstar Games

. Luke Judges – Partner Director, Ripple

. Marius Smith – Co-Founder, Ethereum Institutional

. Sunny Lu – Co-Founder & CEO, VeChain

. Felix Fan – CEO, Trust Wallet

. Andrei Grachev – Managing Partner, DWF Labs

. Sergei Khitrov – Founder, Listing Help, Jets Capital

. Vugar Usi Zade – CEO, MEXC

. Saeeda Jaffar – Managing Director International, Circle (USDC)

. Rajat Sakhuja – Director, Blockchain & Digital Assets, Mastercard

. Daniil & David Liberman – Creators of Gonka AI & Humanism is

Beyond the two-day forum,will bring togetherfrom November 26 to December 6.

offer opportunities to meet founders, investors, representatives of Tier 1 funds, and industry leaders face-to-face, followed by the Formula 1 Grand Prix Final.

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An AI Future Forum ticket includes