JEE Advanced 2027 Date Announced By IIT Delhi For 23 May 2027 Event

IIT Delhi Announces JEE Advanced 2027 Date

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2027 will be held on May 23, 2027 (Sunday), the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, the organising institute, announced on Friday. IIT Delhi has also launched the official website for JEE (Advanced) 2027, which will provide relevant information for candidates aspiring to appear in the examination.

According to a press release issued by IIT Delhi on November 13, the eligibility criteria for appearing in JEE (Advanced) 2027 have been made available on the official website. Candidates have been encouraged to visit the website frequently to check for updates and other important information related to the examination. The institute also announced that candidates appearing for JEE (Advanced) 2027 will have the provision of using an on-screen basic, non-scientific calculator with a 10-12 digit display during the examination. IIT Delhi has shared the official website for JEE (Advanced) 2027 at