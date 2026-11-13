Campus Diaries Season 2 Trailer Unveils New College Life Equations

The trailer of the second season of 'Campus Diaries' is finally out, offering a glimpse into the complex tale of college friendship and relationships. Directed by Abhishek Yadav and produced by Prem Mistry and Abhishek Yadav, the series features an ensemble cast including Harsh Beniwal, Ritvik Sahore, Saloni Gaur, Srishti Ganguli, Salonie Patel and Abhinav Sharma.

The trailer opens with the friends reuniting on campus, bringing back old memories with the onset of the new academic year. However, the new season will arrive with changing equations, with Abhilash and Sushmita navigating a new dynamic; Sanya and Raghav grow closer; and Sudheer and Priyanka's relationship takes an interesting turn. The series will stream on MX Player by Prime Video.

Content creator and actor Harsh Beniwal expressed his excitement of returning as Sudheer in the show.“Returning to a character and universe that audiences deeply resonate with is super exciting. Sudheer has a lot more going on in Campus Diaries Season 2, especially as he navigates his responsibilities, friendships, and feelings for Priyanka. There are moments of humour, vulnerability, and plenty of chaos, which made exploring his journey particularly interesting,” said Harsh Beniwal.

Ritvik Sahore, who essays the role of Abhilash, added,“Abhilash's journey this season explores the more complicated side of relationships and the consequences of the choices we make. What I found interesting about playing him was exploring his flaws and vulnerabilities, and how he deals with the impact of his actions on the people around him.” 'Campus Diaries' Season 2 will stream from November 18.