Gautam Gambhir Critiques India After Massive 244 Run Loss to New Zealand

Mount Maunganui [New Zealand], November 13 (ANI): As New Zealand defeated India by a massive 244 runs in the fourth ODI at Mount Maunganui after bowling them out for just 89 while defending a target of 334, head coach Gautam Gambhir stressed that there are no unplayable deliveries in international cricket and said Indian batters should have been better equipped to handle New Zealand's seam-friendly conditions.

He acknowledged Matt Henry's disciplined bowling, who grabbed a 6-wicket haul, but emphasised the need to negotiate the first 10 overs, adding that losing three wickets in the opening over put India significantly behind in the chase.

Henry spearheaded the hosts' dominant performance with a sensational six-wicket haul, including three dismissals in the opening over, to trigger India's batting collapse. Henry (6/27) wreaked havoc on India's top order, dismissing Rohit Sharma (0), Virat Kohli (0) and Shreyas Iyer (0) in a sensational opening over to leave the visitors reeling at 0/3. The Kiwi pacer returned to dismantle the lower order, removing Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav (1) and Gurnoor Brar (2) to register career-best ODI figures and bowl India out for just 89 in 26.4 overs.

"No, first of all, there are no unplayable deliveries in international cricket. You should be able to cope with any kind of delivery. You know the conditions in New Zealand are going to offer seam movement with the new ball, and we got similar assistance when we bowled. Matt Henry bowled in some really good areas, and when a bowler consistently hits those lengths, you need to have the ability to negotiate the first 10 overs. We know there is always assistance for the seamers during that period, and when you lose three wickets in the opening over, you are obviously left well behind the game," Gambhir told the reporters after the fourth ODI.

Will Young's fluent century (125 off 108 balls) and Matt Henry's career-best ODI figures (6/27) set the tone, while crucial knocks from Tim Seifert (58 off 48 balls) and Finn Allen (41 off 30 balls) guided the hosts to a massive total of 333. Put in to bat by India, New Zealand's top order dominated proceedings, with Will Young and Tim Seifert providing a brisk start to lay the foundation for a formidable total.

Chasing 334, India faced a daunting task against the hosts' potent pace attack but suffered a dramatic batting collapse. The emphatic victory helped New Zealand cut India's series lead to 2-1, setting up a crucial final fixture on Sunday. (ANI)