Centre To Create Integrated Master Plan For Coastal Karnataka Growth

Railway Minister Announces Integrated Master Plan for Coastal Karnataka

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday announced that an integrated master plan would be prepared for the development of coastal Karnataka, highlighting the region's economic potential and the need to strengthen railway connectivity, while also underlining the Centre's work on doubling the rail line between Mangaluru and Bengaluru.

"Mangaluru is a very important area in coastal Karnataka. Connectivity here has always been a challenge for the railways. The electrification of the Ghat section was completed despite all odds, and today, the Prime Minister dedicated it to the nation. Furthermore, the Prime Minister also flagged off the Vande Bharat service connecting Mangaluru to Bengaluru. This service will connect Madgaon and coastal Karnataka with Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka," he said

"We will create an integrated master plan for the development of this entire region. It holds great economic potential, and the people here are true patriots-they deeply love their country. That is why, by developing a well-thought-out master plan, we are also working on doubling the rail line between Mangaluru and Bengaluru," the Union Minister added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off new Vande Bharat chair car services connecting Bengaluru, Mangaluru and Margao to strengthen rail connectivity between the three regions. Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar was also present on the occasion. To strengthen rail links across Bengaluru, coastal Karnataka and Goa, Indian Railways has launched the new Yesvantpur-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express. The service will provide direct connectivity to major stations, including Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya Road, Mangaluru, Udupi, Kundapura, Murdeshwar, Gokarna and Karwar.

According to South Western Railway, regular operations of the service will begin on November 15, following the operation of two inaugural special services on November 13. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also inaugurated the Namma Metro Pink Line in Bengaluru on Friday. Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar accompanied the Prime Minister during the inauguration. As the two leaders entered the Metro station, they were seen purchasing tickets and interacting with each other. Later, the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister jointly waved the green flag to formally launch the Metro service.