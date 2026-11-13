UAE Announces 2-Day National Day Break For Private Sector Employees

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) UAE residents are in for the last big holiday of the year, with private sector employees set to get two days off for UAE National Day this year.

The UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has confirmed that private-sector employees will get December 2 and 3 off for the occasion. On Friday, November 13, authorities announced a three-day holiday for the public sector.

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The UAE National celebrations, called Eid Al Etihad, are held on December 2, marking the day when all seven emirates came together in a union.

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The phrase Eid Al Etihad literally means Celebration of the Union. It's not a new name - it's actually a return to the authentic Arabic title that the nation's founders used to describe this day, Khaleej Times earlier reported.

According to a UAE law passed in 2025, some public holidays are transferable. This means that if they fall mid-week, they can be moved to the beginning or end of the week so residents can get a longer continuous break with the weekend.

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