Rain Forces Pakistan And Sri Lanka To Settle For A Draw

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The first Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi ended in a draw on the fifth day.

Pakistan declared their first innings at 434-9. In reply, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 446, taking a 12-run lead.

Pakistan debutant fast bowler Shakib Khan delivered an impressive performance, taking seven wickets for 130 runs. For Sri Lanka, Dhananjaya de Silva scored 167 runs, while Kusal Mendis made 119.

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In their second innings, Pakistan scored 284-8, with Saud Shakeel contributing 97 runs.

Rain and bad light disrupted play on the fifth day, after which both teams agreed to end the match in a draw.