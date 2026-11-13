Ukrainian Neptune Missiles Hit Russian Drone Production Facility, Warehouse, Service Center In Rostov-On-Don

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“Every night, Russian drones target Ukrainian cities, military positions and energy infrastructure. Some of these drones are manufactured, stored and repaired in Rostov-on-Don. In the early hours of November 13, Ukrainian missiles struck back at those very facilities. The Ukrainian Navy's Neptune coastal missile system hit three drone-related sites in a single operation,” the statement said.

The targets included the production facility of Ionos LLC, which manufactures tactical-level attack UAVs, and a storage site for drones belonging to the same company.

Another target was the UAV service center of Aero-Khit LLC, where drones used by the Russian military on the frontline are repaired and serviced. Aero-Khit is a Russian manufacturer of Veles attack and reconnaissance FPV drones. The company's production facility is located in Khabarovsk, while its service center is in Rostov-on-Don.

“A strike on production, storage and servicing hits the entire supply chain at once. Some drones will not be manufactured, others have been destroyed in the warehouse, and damaged UAVs will not return to the frontline for a long time. Fewer Russian drones mean fewer attacks on our soldiers and civilians,” the General Staff emphasized.

The General Staff stressed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces, exercising their right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter, will continue systematically taking measures to undermine the enemy's military and economic potential and compel Russia to end its armed aggression against Ukraine.

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As Ukrinform reported, a fire broke out at one of Russia's largest oil refineries in Volgograd following a drone attack.

Photo for illustrative purposes