Russian Attack On Zaporizhzhia: Injury Toll Rises To 25, Rescue Operations Completed
"During the working day, the enemy struck apartment buildings in the city's Kosmichnyi district. All rescue and emergency operations have now been completed. A total of 25 people were injured, including six children," he said.Read also: Russia again targets high-voltage substations overnight – PM Koretskyi
Everyone who had been trapped inside their apartments has now been freed. All relevant emergency services are working at the scene.
According to Semikin, the main priority is to provide housing for those who have lost their homes.
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