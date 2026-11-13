Russian Attack On Zaporizhzhia: Injury Toll Rises To 25, Rescue Operations Completed

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zaporizhzhia Region Governor Mykhailo Semikin reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"During the working day, the enemy struck apartment buildings in the city's Kosmichnyi district. All rescue and emergency operations have now been completed. A total of 25 people were injured, including six children," he said.

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Everyone who had been trapped inside their apartments has now been freed. All relevant emergency services are working at the scene.

According to Semikin, the main priority is to provide housing for those who have lost their homes.