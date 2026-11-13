Azerbaijan Offers Condolences To UAE Over Deadly Fujairah Road Accident

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed its condolences following a deadly road accident in the Emirate of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The ministry issued a statement on its official X account, expressing deep sorrow over reports that 14 people had been killed and dozens injured in the accident.

“We extend our condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives and wish the injured a speedy and full recovery.

“We express our solidarity with the United Arab Emirates during this difficult time of grief,” the statement said.

According to reports, the accident involved 18 cars and five trucks in Fujairah, leaving 14 people dead and 30 others injured.