Microsoft Reports Progress In Restoring Services After Over 12 Hours Of Global Outage

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Nov 13 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Microsoft has reported progress in its efforts to restore services following a widespread global outage that disrupted access to Outlook, Microsoft 365, Teams and other products for more than 12 hours, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

The company said it had observed“marginal success” after applying patches and rebooting infrastructure as part of its recovery efforts.

In an update published on its Service Health Status page early Friday, Microsoft said it was continuing to monitor activity across regions, assess server performance and evaluate measures to improve system capacity.

The company later reported further improvements, saying its latest traffic optimisation measures had delivered“positive results for service stability and increased capacity".

“Recovery efforts are ongoing across impacted infrastructure. We are seeing early signs of stabilisation, but service capacity has not yet returned to normal levels, and health remains variable as traffic is carefully reintroduced,” the company added.

The developments offered some signs of progress after earlier recovery attempts failed to produce the expected results, leaving millions of users with connectivity problems.

Microsoft had previously identified unexpectedly unavailable servers as the main factor behind the disruption, which placed additional pressure on the remaining infrastructure.

The outage affected Exchange Online mailboxes and disrupted access to Outlook, Microsoft 365 and Teams across multiple regions.

According to Downdetector, the number of outage reports in the US exceeded 97,000 for Outlook, 38,000 for Microsoft 365 and 4,500 for Teams.

Microsoft said it was not aware of any malicious activity linked to the incident but would continue treating the disruption as a priority until services were fully restored.

The company pledged to publish a detailed post-incident report once the situation is resolved, outlining the root cause and measures to strengthen infrastructure resilience.

--NNN-ANADOLU