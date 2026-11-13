Manchester United Confirm Mauricio Pochettino As New Manager

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Nov 13 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Manchester United confirmed on Friday that Mauricio Pochettino will become their new manager, a day after the club fired Michael Carrick following a poor start to the season, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

The 54-year-old Argentine will take charge on November 18 after completing his duties with the US men's national team.

Media reports say he has agreed to a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Pochettino leaves the US team just three months after extending his contract through the 2030 World Cup. He guided the country to the round of 16 at this year's World Cup.

He previously coached Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, leading Tottenham to the Champions League final in 2019.

United sit 18th in the 20-team Premier League with eight points from 10 matches, its worst start to a league season in 40 years.

Pochettino's first match in charge will be against Liverpool on November 22.

--NNN-ANADOLU