Woodside's Scarborough 99% Complete, First LNG Cargo On Track For Q4 2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Woodside Energy's Scarborough energy project in Western Australia is 99% complete, on budget, and on track to deliver its first LNG cargo in the fourth quarter of 2026.

According to the company's Capital Markets Day 2026 presentation, the project has a capacity of 8 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of LNG and 225 terajoules per day of domestic gas. Woodside describes it as a long-life, low-decline LNG asset that builds on its existing Pluto LNG infrastructure.

The integrated Pluto and Scarborough asset is expected to contribute about $2.9 billion per year in adjusted operating cash flow from 2027 through 2032 (Woodside share).

Woodside holds a 74.9% participating interest in Scarborough and 51% in Pluto Train 2.

Scarborough is one of Australia's largest gas developments. Gas from the offshore Scarborough field is piped to the onshore Pluto LNG facility near Karratha, where a new 5 Mtpa Pluto Train 2 has been built and the existing Pluto Train 1 is being modified to process Scarborough gas. Woodside's partners in the Scarborough joint venture are LNG Japan (10%) and JERA (15.1%). The final investment decision on Scarborough was taken in 2021. Woodside Energy, headquartered in Perth, is Australia's largest independent oil and gas company and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.