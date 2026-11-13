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Regulatory Announcement No 27: Share Buyback


Date: 2026-11-13 08:31:58

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On October 28, 2026, InstallatørGruppen A/S (”InstallatørGruppen”) launched a share buyback program. Under this program, which will run from November 2, 2026, through March 31, 2027, InstallatørGruppen intends to repurchase shares for a total maximum consideration of up to DKK 25 million.

The share buyback program has been initiated in accordance with the provisions of the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of April 16, 2014, on market abuse - commonly known as the Market Abuse Regulation. This regulation serves to protect the boards and executive management of publicly listed companies from violating insider trading laws in connection with share repurchase activities.

The following transactions have been carried out under this program:

Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK per share) Total amount (DKK)
Accumulated as per previous announcement 169,500 12.80 2,169,667
November 6, 2026 46,850 12.77 598,143
November 9, 2026 49,500 12.97 642,198
November 10, 2026 50,700 13.12 665,250
November 11, 2026 55,700 13.41 746,692
November 12, 2026 59,000 13.43 792,447
Total accumulated 431,250 13.02 5,614,397

The share repurchase transactions were carried out by InstallatørGruppen's financial advisor, ABG Sundal Collier.

As at the date of this announcement, InstallatørGruppen holds 2,562,143 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.85% of the total number of issued shares, which amounts to 300,503,757.

Contact details

Head of ESG & Communications
Morten Reedtz Kjellev
+45 2921 6999
...

Head of M&A and Investor Relations
Maximillian Hjorth Beste
+45 2899 2846
...

About InstallatørGruppen

InstallatørGruppen is a leading provider of multi-disciplinary technical installation services in Denmark and Switzerland. The Group comprises independent companies with a strong local presence and in-depth technical expertise. The companies within the Group offer solutions in the fields of plumbing, heating, ventilation/air conditioning, refrigeration and electrical systems, as well as in selected specialist areas such as sprinkler systems, energy optimisation, building automation, fibre-optic infrastructure and solar panel installations. The Group's aim is to be a preferred partner for its customers in implementing the energy transition. InstallatørGruppen is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

Attachment

  • InstallatørGruppen Share buyback November 2026_2

MENAFN13112026004107003653ID1111957698


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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