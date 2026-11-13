Regulatory Announcement No 27: Share Buyback
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK per share)
|Total amount (DKK)
|Accumulated as per previous announcement
|169,500
|12.80
|2,169,667
|November 6, 2026
|46,850
|12.77
|598,143
|November 9, 2026
|49,500
|12.97
|642,198
|November 10, 2026
|50,700
|13.12
|665,250
|November 11, 2026
|55,700
|13.41
|746,692
|November 12, 2026
|59,000
|13.43
|792,447
|Total accumulated
|431,250
|13.02
|5,614,397
The share repurchase transactions were carried out by InstallatørGruppen's financial advisor, ABG Sundal Collier.
As at the date of this announcement, InstallatørGruppen holds 2,562,143 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.85% of the total number of issued shares, which amounts to 300,503,757.
Contact details
Head of ESG & Communications
Morten Reedtz Kjellev
+45 2921 6999
...
Head of M&A and Investor Relations
Maximillian Hjorth Beste
+45 2899 2846
...
About InstallatørGruppen
InstallatørGruppen is a leading provider of multi-disciplinary technical installation services in Denmark and Switzerland. The Group comprises independent companies with a strong local presence and in-depth technical expertise. The companies within the Group offer solutions in the fields of plumbing, heating, ventilation/air conditioning, refrigeration and electrical systems, as well as in selected specialist areas such as sprinkler systems, energy optimisation, building automation, fibre-optic infrastructure and solar panel installations. The Group's aim is to be a preferred partner for its customers in implementing the energy transition. InstallatørGruppen is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.
Attachment
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InstallatørGruppen Share buyback November 2026_2
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