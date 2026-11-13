AIBC World In Rome Highlights AI, Blockchain And Emerging Tech

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIBC World was held in Rome from 02 to 05 November, bringing together speakers and delegates to discuss developments in AI, blockchain and digital assets, as well as their impact on financial services. The programme featured established names from across the technology sector, including Litecoin creator Charlie Lee, Animoca Brands CEO of Investments Robby Yung, Blockchain.com Co-Founder Nicolas Cary and Dubai Blockchain Centre CEO Marwan Alzarouni. Alongside the conference sessions, the Rome edition hosted the AIBC Awards, the Startup Pitch competition, and a charity auction at the historic Corsia Sistina.

Industry leaders examine crypto payments and regulation

Crypto payments and regulation featured in several sessions during the conference, with speakers examining how the sector has developed and what could influence its next stage. On 03 November, Blockchain.com Co-Founder and Vice Chairman Nicolas Cary joined Wesley Ellul for a fireside chat on crypto payments, examining how stablecoins are used in everyday transactions and how financial institutions are approaching digital assets. A panel titled MiCA vs The World: Is Europe Regulating Crypto to Death or Setting the Global Standard? brought together representatives from Deloitte Legal, nucleus42, Crypto.com and the MiCA Crypto Alliance to discuss how the EU's MiCA framework could affect Europe's competitiveness in the global crypto market. On 04 November, Litecoin creator Charlie Lee spoke with Megan Nilsson, known as Crypto Megan, about the network's focus on payments, low-cost transactions and financial privacy.

AI agents bring new questions for business and finance

Artificial intelligence featured throughout the AIBC programme, with discussions moving from its potential applications to the practical questions surrounding its adoption. Marwan Alzarouni, CEO of Dubai Blockchain Centre, delivered a keynote on Dubai's AI ambitions, covering its regulatory framework, efforts to attract international businesses and the use of AI in government services. Robby Yung, CEO of Investments at Animoca Brands, discussed how AI agents could change online shopping, digital identity and institutional finance, including how blockchain could help verify identities and transactions. The risks of giving AI agents greater autonomy were examined in a panel moderated by Luca Vallarelli, Senior Program Manager at Microsoft, with Will O'Brien, Founder and CEO of Provenonce, and William De'Ath, Founder of Nebula Alpha. The discussion focused on the costs and accountability challenges that arise when AI systems act without clear oversight. Technology speaker Tony Ventura also led a 25-minute live demonstration of AI tools, showing how they could be applied to business processes, creative work and decision-making.

AIBC Awards recognise achievements across tech

The AIBC Awards were a major part of the Rome event, recognising achievements across blockchain, digital assets, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence. Held at the historic Corsie Sistine, the ceremony featured seven category groups, with awards presented across 12 categories. The AI categories recognised Maia AI for Best AI Automation Solution, Provenonce for Best Enterprise AI Platform, iFix.ai for Best AI Innovation, and CoinTracking for Best AI x Digital Assets Project. In blockchain and digital assets, Chainalysis received Best Blockchain Analytics & Compliance Platform, Quantstamp won Best Cybersecurity Platform, BitGo took Best Custody Solution, and Fireblocks was named Best Digital Asset Infrastructure Provider. Babylon Labs received the Best Decentralised Infrastructure award, while STBL and Utexo were recognised for their work in tokenisation and the Bitcoin ecosystem, respectively. The evening also included a charity auction held during the awards ceremony. The auction raised €12,000 for the SiGMA Foundation, with proceeds going towards its charitable initiatives in education and healthcare. The ceremony and dinner featured live entertainment, including performances by gladiators and Roman legionnaires, acrobatics and theatrical duels, bringing a Roman theme to the evening.

VibeVO wins AIBC Startup Pitch

The Startup Pitch competition returned on 05 November, with six companies presenting their ideas to a panel of industry professionals, business leaders and investors. VibeVO, represented by founder and CEO Vadim Sterlin, took first place. The platform connects advertisers with short-form video creators, helping brands turn existing video content into shorter clips and distribute them across social media channels. Its services also cover campaign management and performance tracking.

AIBC World returns to Rome in May 2027

AIBC World is set to return to Rome in May 2027, with plans for a larger outdoor festival and more space for networking, hospitality and entertainment. One of the main changes will be a threefold increase in outdoor event space. The additional area is planned to accommodate more networking areas, hospitality experiences, entertainment and informal meeting spaces. The programme will continue to cover artificial intelligence, blockchain, fintech and digital assets. Early-bird tickets for AIBC World Rome 2027 are already on sale, with savings of up to €700 across the three pass categories. Standard tickets cost €111, Premium €199 and Platinum €399. The offer runs until 30 November 2026. Delegates planning to return to Rome can secure their 2027 tickets here before the early-bird offer ends.

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