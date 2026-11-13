Snail Games To Showcase Four Titles At Exclusive Event During Twitchcon Weekend

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About Snail, Inc.

Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs, and mobile devices. For more information, please visit: .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“expect,”“should,”“plan,”“intend,”“may,”“predict,”“continue,”“estimate” and“potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of Snail Games' business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the four titles from the Company's publishing portfolio being featured with playable demos at an exclusive gaming showcase hosted by Noiz.gg and the playable demos providing opportunities for creators to experience the titles firsthand, generate organic gameplay content, and introduce new audiences to the Company's expanding publishing portfolio. Further information on risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect Snail Games' financial results and business is included in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) from time to time, including the risk that the exclusive gaming showcase and playable demos will be successful and the other risk factors set forth in its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed, or to be filed, with the SEC. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to Snail Games, and Snail Games does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Investor Contact:

John Yi and Steven Shinmachi

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

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