Neovolta Signs $116M Master Purchase Agreement To Deliver Battery Energy Storage Systems In 2027

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Major Commercial Milestone Signals Beginning of a New Growth Phase for NeoVolta's U.S. Manufacturing Operations

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOV) (“NeoVolta” or the“Company”), a U.S.-based energy technology company delivering scalable energy storage solutions, today announced that its majority-owned subsidiary, NeoVolta Power, LLC (“NeoVolta Power”), has entered into a $116M master purchase agreement with a leading energy solutions provider.

Under the agreement, NeoVolta Power will supply FEOC-compliant battery energy storage systems (BESS), with product deliveries scheduled for 2027. The agreement establishes a substantial base of contracted business, providing increased visibility into NeoVolta's near-term manufacturing activity and supporting the Company's continued commercial expansion.

The purchase orders would provide a substantial foundation for NeoVolta's manufacturing ramp in Pendergrass, Georgia, supporting increased production volumes as the Company expands its domestic energy storage operations. As demand for FEOC-compliant domestic supply chains continue to grow, NeoVolta believes its U.S. manufacturing capabilities position the Company to play an increasingly important role in the rapidly expanding energy storage market.

“Securing this $116 million dollar agreement represents a major milestone for NeoVolta, and we believe this is only the beginning of a much larger growth trajectory for our company,” said Ardes Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of NeoVolta.“As we scale production in Georgia and fulfill these commitments, we are building the foundation for rapid, sustained growth while positioning NeoVolta to meet the accelerating demand for domestically manufactured battery energy storage systems and become one of the leading U.S. suppliers in the industry.”

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta is an innovator in energy storage solutions dedicated to advancing reliable, high-performance power infrastructure for residential, commercial, and utility applications. With a focus on scalable technology, domestic manufacturing, and strategic partnerships, NeoVolta is positioned to support the accelerating transition toward resilient energy systems.

For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the value of expected purchase orders set forth in this release and fulfillment of such orders, manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, FEOC compliance, commercial expansion, production scaling, market opportunities, and future growth. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, among others, risks related to the Company's manufacturing ramp and facility commissioning, joint venture execution, customer order conversion, residential market conditions, changes in federal tax policy or IRA incentive programs, availability and terms of additional financing, and access to capital, as well as other factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contacts

NEOV Investors

Bryan Baritot

Alliance Advisors IR

...

NEOV Media

Email: ...

Phone: 800-364-5464