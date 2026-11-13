SEALSQ CEO Carlos Moreira Highlights Post-Quantum Security And Quantum Infrastructure Opportunities At BMO Capital Markets Conference

New York quantum roundtable explores commercial adoption, secure semiconductors, photonics and the security requirements of AI

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES), ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company developing semiconductor, public key infrastructure and post-quantum technology solutions, today announced that its Founder and CEO, Carlos Moreira, participated in the quantum roundtable at the BMO Capital Markets Technology and Innovation Leaders Conference, held at the InterContinental Barclay Hotel in New York City on November 12, 2026.







Mr. Moreira joined Jonathan Nguyen-Duy, CTO of Arqit Quantum, and Yuping Huang, CEO of Quantum Computing Inc., for a discussion moderated by Harsh Kumar, Quantum & Semiconductors Analyst at BMO Capital Markets. The session brought together perspectives from software security, secure semiconductors and photonic quantum computing to examine commercial adoption, technological progress and investment priorities across the quantum sector.

During the discussion, Mr. Moreira outlined SEALSQ's position at the intersection of hardware security, post-quantum cryptography and quantum infrastructure. He emphasized the immediate opportunity to help organizations protect connected devices and digital infrastructure while preparing for future quantum threats.

“Quantum security is already a business priority,” said Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of SEALSQ.“Organizations can begin upgrading their security today using post-quantum cryptography on classical semiconductor platforms. Our focus is to translate that need into trusted products, customer deployments and sustainable revenue, while developing the capabilities required for the next generation of quantum infrastructure.”

Mr. Moreira discussed SEALSQ's QS7001 and QVault TPM product roadmap, the contribution of IC'Alps to custom secure semiconductor design, and the strategic role of investments in quantum computing and photonics through Quobly, EeroQ and Miraex.

The roundtable also addressed the security requirements emerging from AI adoption, the importance of sovereign technology capabilities, manufacturing and supply chain challenges, and the role of partnerships in accelerating deployment.

Mr. Moreira highlighted SEALSQ's approach to growth through customer qualification, production design wins, repeat semiconductor orders and recurring identity and security services. He also emphasized disciplined capital allocation and selective investments that strengthen the Company's technology portfolio and commercial reach.

Alongside the roundtable, Mr. Moreira met with investors and analysts in one-on-one sessions to discuss SEALSQ's commercial strategy, technology roadmap and long-term growth opportunities.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.