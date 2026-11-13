Bond Reports 41% Growth In Subscription Revenue For Third Quarter 2026 As Its Recurring Revenue Strategy Gains Momentum

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Total Revenue Up 19% Sequentially; Bookings Up 19% Year-Over-Year to $3.1 Million; Deferred Revenue More Than Doubled Since Year-End

Recently Announced Balance Sheet Realignment Secured Up to $10 Million PIPE at a Premium to Market, Eliminating Most of Bond's Outstanding Debt

Webinar to be held today at 11:00 am Eastern Time

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our Bond, Inc. (“Bond”) (NASDAQ: OBAI), the creator of the world's first AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform adopted by leading multinational companies, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the third quarter of 2026 ended September 30, 2026. The Company will host a live webinar today, November 13, 2026, at 11:00 AM Eastern Time, which will be available by accessing the following link: .

Third Quarter 2026 Business Highlights:



Signed a definitive citywide agreement with the City of Jerusalem to protect approximately 10,000 municipal workers, following the city's designation of Bond as a sole supplier.



Entered the U.S. real estate market through Watson Realty Corp., one of the largest independent residential brokerages in the Southeast, which made Bond standard for its approximately 800 agents across Florida and Georgia.



Launched Bond's first major awareness and lead generation campaign in five years at Global Security Exchange (GSX) 2026, drawing visitors from more than 1,000 corporations and government agencies and adding more than 50 enterprise and government opportunities of more than 10,000 people each to the pipeline.



Received an independent economic impact assessment from a Big Four Accounting and Consulting firm estimating that Bond generates approximately $181 in annual economic benefit per employee at current adoption levels, rising to approximately $280 per employee as adoption increases.

Partnered with a leading international university to make Bond available to approximately 4,000 students, faculty and staff.

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights:



Subscription (SaaS) revenue from Bond's cloud-based, AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform increased approximately 41% year-over-year and approximately 40% sequentially to $526,000, and grew to approximately 21% of total revenue from approximately 14% a year earlier.



Total revenue increased approximately 19% sequentially to $2.5 million.



Total bookings of $3.1 million, an increase of approximately 19% from $2.6 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Deferred revenue of $1.2 million as of September 30, 2026, more than double the $562,000 at December 31, 2025 and up approximately 94% from $636,000 at June 30, 2026.

“Our third quarter results show that our strategy is working,” said Doron Kempel, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bond.“Subscription revenue, the foundation of our long-term model, grew 41% from a year ago and 40% from the second quarter, and bookings and deferred revenue point to continued growth ahead. With the balance sheet realignment we announced on November 2, Bond now has very limited debt, a far stronger balance sheet, and our focus is on converting the pipeline we have built through our investments in sales and marketing into recurring revenue.”

2026 Third Quarter Financial Results



Total revenue was approximately $2.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, an increase of approximately 19% from approximately $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to approximately $2.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Year-over-year, revenue from Bond's cloud-based, AI-powered Preventative Personal Security services increased approximately 41%, while revenue from its less strategically significant physical security services declined approximately 16%, consistent with Bond's focus on recurring subscription revenue.



Annual recurring revenue (ARR) was approximately $10 million.



Operating expenses were approximately $4.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to approximately $3.8 million in the second quarter of 2026. The increase primarily reflects continued investment in sales and marketing, which rose to approximately $1.0 million from approximately $0.7 million in the second quarter.



Net loss was approximately $4.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to approximately $4.8 million in the second quarter of 2026.

Cash and cash equivalents were $2.2 million as of September 30, 2026. Subsequent to quarter end, Bond secured an agreement for up to $10 million of new equity capital at a premium to market, as described below.

Recent Developments

On November 12, 2026, Bond announced approximately 60% adoption among residents introduced to its pioneering city-funded personal security program in a municipality of approximately 270,000 residents, roughly 12 times the industry average. With local schools now introducing the service to students ages 8 to 18, Bond is advancing its business-to-government-to-consumer (B2G2C) growth strategy, with discussions underway with approximately 20 cities across France and Israel and the launch of outreach efforts targeting municipalities across the United States.

On November 11, 2026, Bond announced plans to accelerate the expansion of its established executive protection business, leveraging its proprietary AI-powered technology, elite tactical expertise, and global operations to provide comprehensive security for corporate executives and their families. Building on existing relationships with leading multinational corporations, the expansion is expected to create additional revenue opportunities while deepening customer relationships. To spearhead the initiative, Bond added a former U.S. Secret Service Special Agent with extensive executive protection experience in the public and private sector.

On November 11, 2026, Bond announced plans to reduce annualized operating costs by approximately $6million, including $3 million in recurring savings driven by AI, automation, and operational efficiencies, and the elimination of $3 million in nonrecurring 2026 expenses. The Company also projected 50% revenue growth in 2027, leveraging its existing infrastructure to scale without proportionate increases in operating costs, accelerating its path toward positive cash flow.

On November 2, 2026, Bond announced a balance sheet realignment under which Ascent Partners Fund LLC agreed to invest up to $10 million in Bond common stock at $2.75 per share, a 23% premium to market, and Ascent and Eastward Fund Management, LLC agreed to convert approximately $15 million of debt and preferred stock into equity, eliminating most of Bond's outstanding debt. The conversions eliminate the interest and cash dividend payments attached to those securities. The realignment is expected to give Bond positive stockholders' equity of at least $2.5 million and a clear path to regaining full compliance with Nasdaq's listing requirements. Furthermore, since the effective date of its 1-for-20 reverse stock split on October 19, 2026, Bond's common stock has maintained a closing bid price above $1.00 per share on each trading day. Accordingly, the Company received formal notification from Nasdaq on November 2, 2026, confirming that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) and that the matter is now closed.

On October 20, 2026, Bond announced that an S&P 500 financial technology company selected Bond to provide personal security services for its executives and at-risk employees, with the potential to expand across the company's broader workforce.

On October 19, 2026, Bond announced that more than 70% of eligible municipal welfare workers in Jerusalem had onboarded Bond in the first phase of its citywide rollout. Bond estimates that first-generation panic button applications offered by U.S. employers on a voluntary basis see average adoption of approximately 5%.

On October 1, 2026, Bond reported strong follow-up with corporate and government prospects met at GSX 2026 and ongoing discussions with officials in approximately 20 cities. In one city that funds Bond for its population, approximately 60% of people offered the service have onboarded.

About Bond

Bond is an international company headquartered in New York City - with command centers around the world - that is redefining personal security through its AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform. The company has invested more than $100 million to date in its technology, operations, and global expansion.

Bond offers personal security to more people than any other company globally. Bond is trusted by leading corporations, cities, and universities, and has already supported more than 1.25 million security service requests, including over 10,000 emergencies and life-saving interventions. Bond operates in 28 countries and growing, positioning itself as a new global standard for personal security and peace of mind. Additional information about the Company is available at:

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading“Risk Factors” in our most recent Registration Statement on Form S-1, under the caption“Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, or any updates discussed under the caption“Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website at Our Bond, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise that occur after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

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