Vericel To Present At The Stephens Annual Investment Conference On Wednesday, November 18, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL), a leader in advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets, today announced that the Company will present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference at 4:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. CT) on Wednesday, November 18, 2026.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Vericel Corporation website at: .

About Vericel Corporation

Vericel is a leading provider of advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets. The Company combines innovations in biology with medical technologies, resulting in a highly differentiated portfolio of innovative cell therapies and specialty biologics that repair injuries and restore lives. Vericel markets three products in the United States. MACI®(autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) is an autologous cellularized scaffold product indicated for the repair of symptomatic, single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee with or without bone involvement in adults. Epicel®(cultured epidermal autografts) is a permanent skin replacement for the treatment of patients with deep dermal or full thickness burns greater than or equal to 30% of total body surface area. Vericel also holds an exclusive license for North American rights to NexoBrid®(anacaulase-bcdb), a biological orphan product containing proteolytic enzymes, which is indicated for eschar removal in adults and pediatric patients with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns. For more information, please visit .

Epicel®, MACI®and MACI Arthro®are registered trademarks of Vericel Corporation. NexoBrid®is a registered trademark of MediWound Ltd. and is used under license to Vericel Corporation. © 2026 Vericel Corporation. All rights reserved.

Investor Contact:

Eric Burns

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+1 (734) 418-4411