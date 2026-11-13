LOBO Systems Publishes Food And Beverage Maintenance Access Case Study

Six common access points in a food and beverage plant, and how LOBO reaches each one.

A LOBO platform built beside overhead drives in a food production area.

A new LOBO Systems case study shows how food and beverage plants can give in-house engineers safe access around conveyors, mixers and processing vessels.

DERBY, DERBYSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LOBO Systems, the manufacturer of tool-free modular work-at-height platforms, has published a new industry case study for food and beverage manufacturers. It sets out the maintenance access challenges facing food and drink plants, from mixing vessels and ovens to filling, packaging and palletising lines, and shows how trained in-house teams can reach the work without calling in scaffolding contractors.Every Minute of Production MattersFood and beverage plants run to tight production targets and short shutdown windows. Overhead conveyors, motors, valves and services often sit above head height, among closely packed machinery that traditional platforms cannot accommodate. When a breakdown stops a line, engineers often cannot reach the fault until suitable access arrives, and quotes, contractor availability and repeat visits can turn a straightforward repair into a long stoppage.Five Access Challenges in Food and BeverageThe case study identifies five recurring challenges:. Unplanned production downtime: every hour spent waiting for access costs output.. Difficult-to-reach machinery: conveyors, mixers, processing vessels and pipelines are surrounded by other equipment.. Restricted production space: conventional towers may be too wide, too tall or not adjustable enough to fit between machinery.. Contractor dependency and changeovers: scaffolders are called in to erect, modify and dismantle access for routine tasks.. Food safety and hygiene controls: external personnel and equipment need extra checks, cleaning and segregation.Access Built Around the MachineryLOBO is a modular steel work platform system made from standard, interchangeable components. Using patented hand-operated clamps, trained personnel can assemble platforms without tools, above a conveyor one day and around a processing vessel the next, then dismantle, store and reuse them elsewhere in the facility. Because the equipment stays on site, it can be cleaned and managed under the site's own hygiene, permit and safety procedures, with guardrailed builds and certified training.Results Across Food and BeverageLOBO is used across the food and beverage sector by organisations including Nestlé, MillerCoors, Heineken, Anheuser-Busch, PepsiCo and AB Agri. At one MillerCoors brewery, annual outsourced scaffolding spend of more than $100,000 was targeted for savings by investing in its own LOBO equipment. AB Agri has approved LOBO across 11 locations, sharing equipment and knowledge between mills, and Anheuser-Busch chose LOBO to remove scaffolding from 18 sites. Heineken uses LOBO so its maintenance teams can work without repeatedly waiting for scaffolders to quote, erect, modify and dismantle platforms.Download the Case StudyThe Food and Beverage case study is available to download free from the LOBO website. LOBO's technical team can also review a plant's lines, layouts, hygiene rules and access needs, or operators can book a free 15-minute online demonstration at .About LOBO SystemsLOBO Systems designs and supplies the LOBO Advanced Platform System, a modular, tool-free work-at-height access system built as a safer, stronger and more flexible alternative to traditional scaffolding and aluminium tower systems. Headquartered in Derby, UK, with a US base in Pittsburgh, LOBO supplies organisations across food and beverage, manufacturing, automated logistics, aerospace, energy and transport, helping them reduce downtime, cut recurring access costs and take control of working at height. LOBO Systems has held ISO 9001 certification since 2017.

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LOBO Systems Publishes Food and Beverage Maintenance Access Case Study News Provided By LOBO Systems Ltd November 13, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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