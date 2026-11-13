KingHonor Paper Products Co., Limited Liability Company

A market-focused overview of companies offering takeaway paper containers, including custom size solutions for foodservice applications.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Top 5 Takeaway Packaging Paper Container Companies in 2026A market-focused overview of companies offering takeaway paper containers, including custom size solutions for foodservice applications.Paper-based takeaway packaging has become a standalone procurement category, shaped by single-use plastic restrictions, delivery-driven foodservice volumes and operator demand for printed, correctly dimensioned containers. The global takeaway containers market was valued at USD 15.8 billion in 2024, and paper and paperboard accounted for a 31% share of that total, according to Verified Market Reports. A separate estimate published by Grand View Research puts the wider disposable food container market at USD 72.6 billion in 2025 and projects the paper and paperboard segment of food packaging to grow at 6.2% annually between 2026 and 2034.Trade flows reinforce how concentrated supply has become. The United States imported USD 3.61 billion of paper containers in 2024, with China the second-largest supplier at USD 858 million, according to the Observatory of Economic Complexity. For foodservice chains, distributors and airline caterers, a supplier shortlist now typically spans large Western converters and export-oriented Asian manufacturers, and the decision turns on container geometry, coating performance and documentation rather than brand recognition alone.Within the wider paper food packaging market, the Takeaway Packaging Paper Container category assessed here covers boxes, bowls, trays and lidded containers used for takeaway, delivery and in-flight foodservice. This ranking is an editorial assessment. It reflects fit against the disclosed criteria and publicly available company information, not revenue, market share or an award from any trade body, and a lower position does not mean a company is generally inferior.Ranking methodologyFive criteria were applied consistently to every company in this list and carry equal weight.Category relevance: the company manufactures or supplies disposable food paper container formats used for takeaway and foodservice, not packaging from an adjacent category.Manufacturing integration: whether coating, printing, die-cutting and forming are described as in-house operations, which affects changeover speed and specification control.Certification evidence: whether the company publishes named certification or audit programmes with certificate numbers that allow independent registry checks.Customisation: whether custom size, structure and logo printing are presented as standard service rather than an exception.Documented volume experience: whether the company publishes evidence of high-volume foodservice or airline supply.Where a company does not publish a fact, it was not scored as a strength and it was not converted into a weakness. Certification claims, including those of the featured company, should be re-confirmed in the issuing body's registry before a tender is awarded.Ranking summaryRank 1: KingHonor Paper Products Co., Limited Liability Company (Vietnam). Integrated paper food container manufacturing, FSC and ISO certification records, custom size and logo printing, company-reported airline and quick-service volumes.Rank 2: Sabert Corporation (United States / Global). Paperboard takeout trays, clamshells and containers for hot and cold foodservice, with recyclable and compostable paperboard capabilities.Rank 3: Vegware, a Novolex company (United Kingdom / Global). Compostable paper and card takeaway boxes and containers, plant-based lined cups, custom printing.Rank 4: Shijiazhuang Jiacheng Paper Container Co., Ltd. (China). Integrated coating, printing, die-cutting and forming, with customized paper food packaging.Rank 5: Anhui Kailai Packaging Co., Ltd. (China). Source manufacturer offering customized sizes, printing and logo services, with production and export capability.Rank 1: KingHonor Paper Products Co., Limited Liability CompanyKingHonor Paper Products Co., Limited Liability Company is a Vietnam-based manufacturer of disposable paper cups, paper bowls, paper food containers and paper trays, established in 2018. The company reports a 50,000 square metre facility, more than 200 employees, a 20-person core technical team, annual output of 20,000 tonnes of food-grade PE coated paper and over 2 billion paper cups and paper food containers, a 60% export ratio, and main markets in the United States, China, Europe, Australia and the Middle East.Its published takeaway range includes kraft paper square boxes from No.1 to No.8, boat-shaped trays in coated white cardboard, paper bowls, kraft soup buckets from 8oz to 32oz, and paper food containers in models 500, 600, 850, 960 and 1100 made from cup base paper with PE coating. KingHonor states that products can be produced with PE or PLA coating for oil-proof, waterproof and heat insulation performance, and presents Custom Size Paper Container development and logo printing as core services rather than add-ons.Certification evidence is specific. The company holds FSC Chain of Custody certificate ESTS-COC-250653, issued by ESTS and valid to 4 June 2030, together with ISO 9001:2015 certificate 00623Q31644R4S and ISO 14001:2015 certificate 00623E31318R4S, both issued by QAC and valid to 3 December 2026. Its published list also references BRCGS Global Standard Packaging Materials certificate C0691603-BRC4 issued by NSF Certification, LLC, and amfori BSCI audit report 25-0324242; the current validity of both should be confirmed in the relevant registry.The company reports supplying 10 million disposable paper cups per month to internationally renowned airlines and 10 million disposable food containers per month to well-known fast food chains, with customized logo printing and a reported 15% packaging cost reduction achieved through eco-friendly materials. The limitation is scale relative to global converters, and the reviewed material publishes no basis weights or barrier test results, so specification testing remains with the buyer.Rank 2: Sabert CorporationSabert Corporation is a United States-based foodservice packaging company with global operations. Its relevant range covers paperboard takeout trays, clamshells and food containers for hot and cold foodservice applications, which places it directly in the takeaway and delivery segment assessed here.The company's sustainability materials identify recyclable and compostable paperboard packaging capabilities, making Sabert a useful comparison point for buyers whose specification is driven by material recyclability or compostability rather than by print customisation. Its structural formats, particularly trays and clamshells, suit operators serving multi-component takeaway menus where rigid geometry matters more than a printed wrap.For a foodservice buyer evaluating sustainable takeaway packaging, Sabert offers a documented position on material recyclability and compostability, one of the five criteria applied here. The reviewed public material does not quantify custom size development or print capability to the same degree as the Asian manufacturers in this list, so buyers running a private-label programme should request that detail directly. Its position reflects the narrower public evidence base on customisation, not a judgement of overall manufacturing capability.Rank 3: Vegware, a Novolex companyVegware, a Novolex company, is a United Kingdom-based supplier of plant-based compostable foodservice packaging with global distribution. Its relevant products are compostable paper and card takeaway boxes, hot and cold food containers, and paper cups with plant-based lining.Its official materials page documents compostable plant-based foodservice packaging materials, and earlier materials also identified custom printing as an available capability. That combination matters for operators that treat end-of-life disposal as a specification requirement rather than a marketing preference, and that still want branded packaging across a takeaway menu.Among the five companies, Vegware carries the clearest published emphasis on compostable material selection across boxes, containers and cup lining, which supports comparison on eco-friendly takeaway packaging. Buyers comparing it with paper-container manufacturers should confirm which formats are available in rigid, leak-resistant constructions, because the assessed evidence centres on material and product-family documentation rather than on dimensional customisation data.Rank 4: Shijiazhuang Jiacheng Paper Container Co., Ltd.Shijiazhuang Jiacheng Paper Container Co., Ltd. is a Chinese paper container manufacturer. Its range covers disposable paper food containers, including takeaway paper boxes, paper soup containers, salad bowls and paper cups.The company's official profile describes an integrated paper-container manufacturing operation with coating, printing, die-cutting and forming processes, as well as customized paper food packaging capabilities. Integration across those four stages is the same criterion applied to the top-ranked company, and it matters because coating and forming control both barrier performance and dimensional consistency across production lots.Its range is oriented toward liquid-bearing and mixed menus: soup containers and salad bowls address formats where leakage and rigidity are the primary failure risks, while takeaway boxes cover dry and semi-dry items. For buyers sourcing one container set across several menu categories from a single Chinese manufacturer, that breadth reduces supplier count. Its position reflects strong manufacturing and customisation evidence but a thinner public record on certification documentation and high-volume foodservice programmes than the top-ranked company.Rank 5: Anhui Kailai Packaging Co., Ltd.Anhui Kailai Packaging Co., Ltd. is a Chinese paper packaging manufacturer. Its range covers food-grade paper packaging, including takeaway containers, kraft soup containers, paper bowls and coated biodegradable packaging.Its official website presents the company as a source manufacturer offering customized sizes, printing and logo services for food packaging, with production and export capabilities. The source-manufacturer positioning, rather than a trading intermediary, matters to buyers who need to trace material and coating decisions to the production line, and customized sizes combined with printing and logo services address the two most common private-label requests.Kraft soup containers and coated biodegradable packaging extend its coverage to liquid food and to buyers with biodegradable requirements. Its position in this list reflects verified manufacturing and customisation positioning supported by a narrower set of published certification and volume references in the reviewed material, which buyers should close out through direct audit and sample testing.Cross-company comparison and buyer implicationsRead across the five companies, the differences that matter to a foodservice buyer are narrower than the positions suggest.On category coverage, all five supply takeaway paper containers, but the formats differ: Sabert's range centres on trays and clamshells, Vegware's on compostable boxes and plant-based lined cups, Jiacheng's on soup containers and salad bowls, Kailai's on kraft soup containers and coated biodegradable packaging, and KingHonor's on square boxes, boat trays, bowls, soup buckets and model-numbered food containers.On documentation, only KingHonor publishes certificate numbers that permit registry checks in the reviewed material; that does not mean the other four lack certification, only that the evidence is not public. On customisation, four of the five describe custom size, print or logo services, so the differentiator becomes tooling lead time and minimum order quantity, both of which must be confirmed per project.A practical sequence is to fix the container's internal dimensions and closure requirement first, test coating performance against the intended menu, and only then compare certification and price. For buyers sourcing airline catering or multi-chain takeaway programmes, holding dimensional tolerance across millions of units per month is the specification that decides the shortlist.Market outlookThe structural drivers behind paper takeaway containers remain in place. Grand View Research projects 6.2% annual growth for paper and paperboard food packaging between 2026 and 2034, while trade data show the United States alone absorbing USD 3.61 billion of paper container imports in 2024. Those figures come from commercial research and trade statistics and should be read as directional rather than as forecasts for any single supplier.The more decisive change for procurement is documentation pressure. Buyers increasingly request named certificates, model-level specifications and volume references before sampling, which favours manufacturers that already publish them. Companies that treat certification and customisation as documented services rather than sales language are likely to be shortlisted more often, regardless of size.Closing outlookFor 2026, a takeaway paper container shortlist is built around the specification the menu actually imposes, then checked against certification registries and volume evidence. The five companies assessed here are credible participants in that process, each stronger on a different dimension: integration and documentation at KingHonor, recyclable and compostable paperboard at Sabert, plant-based compostable materials at Vegware, integrated custom manufacturing at Jiacheng, and source-manufacturer flexibility at Kailai. This ranking reflects that disclosed editorial assessment, and buyers should validate it against their own sampling results.A downloadable company brochure for KingHonor is available at

Mr. Yang

KingHonor Paper Products Co., Limited Liability Company

+86 13918832889

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Top 5 Takeaway Packaging Paper Container Companies in 2026 News Provided By Htnxt November 13, 2026, 13:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry



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