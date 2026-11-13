Receipt Invoice Offers Small Businesses Affordable Invoicing And Free Pricing Tools

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ReceiptInvoice combines invoices, quotes and receipts with six free calculators and a $2.99 monthly document membership.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Running a small business means making time for the work customers see and the paperwork they don't. ReceiptInvoice brings everyday billing and pricing tasks into one online service, with six free business calculators and a $2.99 monthly membership for creating invoices, quotes and receipts.A project from PsychiDesigns, a small business built around an Etsy shop, Receipt Invoice is designed for independent sellers, freelancers, crafters and service providers who need clear customer documents at an accessible price.The document workspace lets members enter business and customer details, item descriptions, quantities and rates, then apply discounts and sales tax. Users can record amounts paid, show the remaining balance and add payment terms or notes. Finished documents can be downloaded as watermark-free PDFs or printed for customers.Six calculators are available to everyone without signing in or paying: Freelance Hourly Rate, Markup & Profit, Sales Tax, Discount, Payment Fee and Profit Margin. They help users work through practical questions such as what to charge for an hour of work, how a discount affects a sale and how much remains after processing fees.Document membership costs $2.99 per month and is billed through PayPal, with no free trial or annual plan. Members can cancel anytime through PayPal, and paid access continues until the end of the current paid billing period. The calculators remain free regardless of membership.Visitors can explore the free calculators and learn more about membership at .About Receipt InvoiceReceipt Invoice is an online business document and calculator service from PsychiDesigns, owned by Psychic Hearts LLC. Its tools support everyday pricing and customer paperwork for small businesses and independent workers.Website:

Jerry Collins

PsychiDesigns

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Receipt Invoice Offers Small Businesses Affordable Invoicing and Free Pricing Tools News Provided By Press Release Co. November 13, 2026, 13:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Retail, Technology



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