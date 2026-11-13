Poppy Foundation's Paw-Liday Sale Returns To Las Vegas November 2122 To Support Cats With Special Needs

Poppy Foundation Annual Paw-liday Sale

The Poppy Foundation's free Paw-liday Sale returns to Las Vegas Nov. 21–22. Shop for holiday finds and help fund care for cats with special needs.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Poppy Foundation will hold its annual Paw-liday Sale on November 21 and 22 in Las Vegas. The fundraiser helps the volunteer-run sanctuary care for cats with medical and other special needs. During the sale, shoppers can meet some of the cats who live there.There's a yard sale alongside the holiday sale, so the tables will have kitchenware and tools as well as seasonal goods. Shoppers can also browse pet supplies and clothing. Items are a mix of new and gently used. Visitors can stop at the bake sale or enter a raffle. The foundation will have its own merchandise on sale, including the Poppy calendar.The sale takes place at the sanctuary on Helen Avenue, where visits are usually by appointment. Admission is free both days. For anyone who's curious about the foundation, the sale is a chance to stop in while doing some holiday shopping and see where the cats live.What the sale helps pay forFor many of the cats, the sanctuary is home for life. Some were picked up as strays in Las Vegas, while others came from shelters. Many need care every day. The money raised over the weekend helps the foundation cover expenses that continue long after the sale tables are packed away.One of those cats is Charlie, who came to the foundation as an abandoned kitten and began having seizures when he was about four months old. He needs close monitoring and medication several times a day. For cats with needs like Charlie's, the cost of care includes veterinary exams and lab work as well as the medicine they take at home.There are ordinary expenses, too. Volunteers go through laundry detergent and cleaning supplies just to keep the rooms ready for the cats that live in them. The foundation receives no federal funding and relies on charitable support to pay for that work and keep food on the shelves.The cat who started it allIn 1995, a volunteer who fed stray cats at a trailer park noticed a Siamese mix with a pronounced head tilt. The cat was brought to Bonanza Cat Hospital, where she was found to need daily medication. She stayed at the hospital and began wandering into the waiting room. She sometimes let people pet her, and over time some of the hospital's clients began chipping in for her care.Her name was Poppy. She died in 2001, and the foundation was later established in her honor to help other cats who needed ongoing care. Poppy had become a familiar face to people who originally came to the hospital for their own pets. Their contributions helped care for a cat they'd come to know in the waiting room.Bringing new visitors to the sanctuaryThe foundation's regular supporters have a reason to mark the sale on their calendars. For someone who has never heard of the sanctuary, the reason to go might be as simple as wanting to browse a yard sale before the holidays. The same weekend gives the foundation a way to welcome both.Through AllEvents, the sale can reach people making weekend plans even if they've never looked up the foundation or followed its work. The event page gives volunteers and supporters a public invitation they can pass along, with the details a first-time visitor needs to show up. Anyone who wants to stay involved after the sale can sponsor a cat through the foundation's Poppy Pals program, which accepts monthly or annual pledges and lets donors choose a cat to support.Paw-liday Sale on AllEventsEvent detailsThe Poppy Foundation Annual Paw-liday Sale runs Saturday and Sunday, November 21 and 22, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pacific time each day at 3915 Helen Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89130.About The Poppy FoundationThe Poppy Foundation is a volunteer-run Las Vegas nonprofit that provides long-term care and a permanent home for medically fragile cats and others with special needs.About AllEventsAllEvents is an event discovery, ticketing and marketing platform. It helps people find things to do and gives organizers a way to manage ticketing and promote their events to audiences they might otherwise struggle to reach.

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Poppy Foundation's Paw-liday Sale Returns to Las Vegas November 21–22 to Support Cats With Special Needs News Provided By AllEvents November 13, 2026, 13:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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