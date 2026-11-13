Influential Women: Maria Kidd Brings Three Decades Of Compassion And Clinical Leadership To Mental Health Counseling

VA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Clinical Supervisor and Therapist at Crescent Counseling & Casework Services, Maria Kidd Combines Trauma-Informed Care, Substance Use Expertise, and Servant Leadership to Help Clients Build Lasting ChangeVirginia Beach, Virginia – Maria Kidd is a Clinical Supervisor and Therapist at Crescent Counseling & Casework Services, where she mentors clinicians while maintaining an active counseling practice of her own. A Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC) and Certified Substance Abuse Counselor (CSAC), she brings more than 30 years of experience in the mental health field. Her specialties include trauma-informed care, substance use disorder counseling, outpatient behavioral health services, intensive in-home counseling, and clinical supervision. Over the course of her career, she has worked with children, adolescents, adults, and couples. She provides compassionate, evidence-based care for individuals facing depression, anxiety, behavioral challenges, ADHD, trauma, severe mental illness, and substance use disorders.Maria earned a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from the University of Georgia and went on to complete a Master of Arts in Counseling Psychology at Regent University. She began her career in therapeutic foster care, where she advanced from case management to supervisory leadership over more than a decade. She then moved into community-based mental health services and intensive in-home counseling, building the broad clinical foundation that shapes her work today. In addition to her role at Crescent Counseling & Casework Services, Maria owns Hope Bridge Counseling LLC. Through that practice, she plans to continue expanding trauma-informed and substance use treatment services.Maria attributes her success to a lifelong desire to advocate for people who are often overlooked or underserved. Even as a child, she was naturally drawn to those who felt isolated or who had no one standing beside them. Her own experiences in foster care and adoption shaped her understanding of resilience, compassion, and the value of stable relationships. She was also deeply influenced by her parents, whose servant-hearted approach to helping others modeled the values that still guide her personal life and her counseling practice. That same spirit fuels her passion for supporting individuals through some of life's greatest challenges.For young women entering the counseling profession, Maria emphasizes that becoming an effective clinician takes time, dedication, and continuous learning. Counseling is challenging work, she notes, and the supervision and accountability built into the field exist to help practitioners grow. She encourages newcomers to stay committed to developing their clinical skills and to remain open to learning throughout their careers. Above all, she advises them to keep their focus on serving clients and meeting their needs. While the work can be demanding, she has found it deeply rewarding and fulfilling.Autonomy stands at the center of Maria's values, both professionally and personally. As a counselor, she sees her role as walking alongside clients while empowering them to make their own informed decisions and take ownership of their growth. She is convinced that pairing this respect for client choice with compassionate guidance creates meaningful and lasting change. She also values the independence to shape her own professional path in ways that align with her calling, her strengths, and her commitment to serving others with integrity. Her approach remains rooted in empathy, client autonomy, and servant leadership.From her early years in therapeutic foster care to her current leadership in clinical supervision and private practice, Maria has devoted her career to standing beside people when they need it most. Through her mentorship of clinicians and her plans to expand treatment services, she continues to strengthen care in her community. Maria Kidd's work reflects a lasting belief that empowered, supported individuals can heal and grow.Learn More about Maria Kidd:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Maria Kidd Brings Three Decades of Compassion and Clinical Leadership to Mental Health Counseling News Provided By Influential Women November 13, 2026, 13:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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