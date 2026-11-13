Doodle Labs & XTEND AI Robotics Inc. Expand Strategic Partnership To Bring Resilient Connectivity To XOS-Powered Systems

Doodle Labs, XTEND

Engineering collaboration adapted Doodle Labs' radios to work with XOS software across XTEND's active platforms to expand the boundaries of unmanned systems

- Amol Parikh, Co-CEO of Doodle LabsAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Doodle Labs, a leader in resilient wireless networking for autonomous systems, and XTEND AI Robotics, Inc. (NYSE: XTND), a software-led Physical AI company whose XOS operating system powers its robotic platforms, today announced an expansion of their strategic partnership. Doodle Labs' radios will be integrated with XOS software across XTEND's existing platform architecture, with hardware integration currently complete on the company's STRIKER drone.The integration involved joint development, wherein Doodle Labs' technical teams collaborated closely with XTEND's engineers, implementing improvements to support XOS's multi-platform approach. XOS is designed to make swapping radios straightforward across its platforms.STRIKER, XTEND's drone powered by XOS, uses a Doodle Labs Mesh Rider radio, which is designed to deliver mission-critical data, range and performance while keeping links connected through interference and electronic warfare. STRIKER is built for tactical missions in confined, complex, and GNSS-denied environments, and was selected as a top performer in the Close Quarters Battle segment of Gauntlet II of the U.S. Department of War's Drone Dominance Program. As announced on October 13, 2026, XTEND was subsequently awarded a $40.5 million order for 6,000 STRIKER systems.The U.S. is expanding its drone industrial base, with efforts focused on increasing manufacturing capacity, securing supply chains, and accelerating delivery of effective, low-cost unmanned systems to frontline units. As these systems are fielded in the thousands across contested environments, reliable communications at scale have become a core operational requirement.“XTEND intends to contribute to the U.S. drone industrial base through XOS, which is built to work across many platforms and components. Our engineering work with Doodle Labs is an example of that approach. Pairing XOS, our operating system for Physical AI, with Doodle Labs' resilient connectivity is a combination built for contested environments,” said Aviv Shapira, Co-Founder and CEO of XTEND AI Robotics, Inc.“In XTEND we see a like-minded partner who is equally committed to delivering a new generation of unmanned systems that push what's possible,” said Amol Parikh, Co-CEO of Doodle Labs.“As requirements become more complex, we're proud to work alongside their team and play our part by providing the connectivity that enables advanced Physical AI systems to operate in the field.”Both companies intend to continue working together to deliver connected unmanned systems that meet the rapidly evolving mission requirements of operators in the field.Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the expansion of XTEND's partnership with Doodle Labs, the integration of Doodle Labs' radios with XOS across XTEND's platforms, the expected performance and capabilities of XTEND's systems and XOS, and the delivery of systems under XTEND's Drone Dominance Program order. Words such as“will,”“intend,”“designed to,”“built for,”“built to” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect XTEND's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the timing, size, conditions and performance of government and defense orders; customer acceptance, cancellation or modification of orders; XTEND's ability to integrate third-party technologies with XOS and to manufacture and deliver systems on schedule; XTEND's reliance on third-party partners and suppliers; geopolitical and economic conditions in the regions where XTEND operates; and the other risks described in XTEND's final prospectus dated August 11, 2026, filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3) as part of its registration statement on Form S-4 and in its other filings with the SEC, available at . Readers should not place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. XTEND undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.About Doodle LabsDoodle Labs is a global leader in resilient wireless networking for drones, robots, and autonomous systems. The company's Mesh Riderand Sense technologies deliver secure, long-range, and high-throughput connectivity that keeps autonomous platforms connected in the most challenging environments. Doodle Labs products are NDAA-compliant, manufactured through trusted global partners, and proven in field deployments across defense, industrial, and commercial applications. With headquarters in the United States and offices worldwide, Doodle Labs is building the communications infrastructure that powers the connected future of autonomy. For more information, visitMesh Rideris a registered trademark of Doodle Labs.About XTEND AI Robotics, Inc.XTEND is a leader in software systems and Physical AI, deployed in high-threat, complex operational environments where human exposure carries significant risk. Powered by its proprietary XTEND Operating System (XOS), XTEND's integrated software and advanced robotic hardware solutions are designed to provide autonomy at the edge. Operating across Defense, Homeland Security, and Commercial Security missions through a platform of robots, drones, and robotic subsystems, XTEND's open architecture platform facilitates scalability across partners and third-party applications. With over 12,500 systems deployed in over 30 countries, XTEND's solutions have been validated in five combat zones and operationally deployed by national defense, special-mission units, and security organizations across the globe. Founded in Tel Aviv, Israel, and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, XTEND delivers NDAA-compliant solutions through a global network of regional XFAB manufacturing facilities located in the U.S., the U.K., Singapore, Israel, Mexico and Latvia.Media ContactsDoodle LabsChike Farrell, VP Marketing...Peter Moran...XTEND Media Contact:Headline MediaSarah Small929-255-1449...aXTEND Investor Relations:Sean Stiefel...

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Doodle Labs & XTEND AI Robotics Inc. Expand Strategic Partnership to Bring Resilient Connectivity to XOS-Powered Systems News Provided By INDICATE MEDIA November 13, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Military Industry, Technology



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