Congress Reconstitutes TN Media Dept Under National Talent Hunt

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 13 (IANS) The All India Congress Committee has reconstituted the media department of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee under the National Talent Hunt.

The announcement was made by Pawan Khera, Member of the Congress Working Committee and Chairman of media and publicity, through a press release on Thursday.

John Ashok Varadharajan has been appointed convenor of the media department. Aravind Chander V. and K Congress reconstitutes Tamil Nadu media department under National Talent Hunt

Rameshkrishna have been named vice chairperson. The regional co-ordinators are Pranesh Ram Ranganathan for West Tamil Nadu, Vignesh Prakash for South Tamil Nadu, and Binu Paul for North Tamil Nadu.

The mentor team comprises S Peter Alphonse, A Gopanna, SM Hidayathulla and U Balaraman. State spokespersons include Kamalika Kamaraj, R Manickavasagam, K Chandrasekaran, Imaya Kakkan and Lakshmi Ramachandran.

State media panellists (TV) are G Murugaiyan, Iniyan Robert, Arun Bhaskar, Arockiya Rajeev, Vijaya Krishna and Abdul Rahman.

State Media Panelists (English) are Venkatesh Ramaraj and Sopana Sundar. District spokespersons named are GV Naveen Kumar, TR Sandeep, Krishnadoss, TR Anish, SA Majid and Gokul Chandran.

The digital response team consists of Manesh Chandran, Manova Jothi J L, Ahmed Riyaz, J Mohammed Riaz, K. Venkatesh, Mohamad Ali, J. Blessy Fiorina, Sri Ram, Nagoor Thasleem, Dinesh Ragupathy, Mohammed Mansour, Joseph Raj, Ramesh Kanna, Krishnamoorthy, Mohammed Ismail, Maragatavalli, Dinesh Kumaran, Kavitha, Jasmine, Gowtham Velumani, V. Manikandan and Trichy Veluchamy.

The State research team includes Subathra Devi Dhanasingh, Aravind Madesh, Vijay Kumar Fernandaz, M Ganeshan and Sandeep Shankar.

The State Publicity Team comprises M. Mohammad Haroon and Karthikeyan. The reconstitution aims to strengthen the party's media and communication structure in Tamil Nadu through a mix of experienced leaders and new talent identified under the National Talent Hunt initiative.

This sweeping organisational revamp merges seasoned political experience with fresh faces discovered through the National Talent Hunt, reflecting the Congress party's strategic push to bolster its communications and digital footprint ahead of upcoming political battles in Tamil Nadu.