Complaint Filed Against Trinamool MP Kirti Azad For 'Hurting' Hindu Religious Sentiments

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) A police complaint has been filed against former cricketer and Trinamool Congress-Mamata MP Kirti Azad for "insulting" Lord Ram and religious sentiments of Hindus.

The complainant, Faizan Ansari, has written to the Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, demanding the immediate registration of an FIR against the Trinamool MP and sought appropriate action in the matter.

Earlier this week, Kirti Azad sparked a political controversy after questioning the reverence accorded to Lord Ram and expressing his unwillingness to visit temples dedicated to the deity, citing the treatment of Goddess Sita.

Speaking to IANS, Ansari said: "Recently, former Indian cricketer and politician Kirti Azad made a very objectionable statement insulting Lord Ram, which is completely unacceptable. I am a practising Muslim, but honestly speaking, I cannot tolerate any insult to Lord Ram. In fact, Kirti Azad has insulted not only Lord Ram but the entire Hindu community. Today, I submitted a written complaint against Kirti Azad to Mumbai Police Commissioner Devendra Bharti against Kirti Azad."

"I have also sought an apology from Azad," he added

Faizan Ansari said that he has also issued a warning to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), demanding that the honors and positions previously granted to the former cricketer be revoked, saying, "otherwise it won't be good for them."

He added that if Kirti Azad fails to apologise to the Hindu community, protests will be staged against him, while stressing that any offensive remarks concerning matters of religious faith should not be overlooked.

"Today, despite being a Muslim I am standing up for the Hindu community, I believe that the Hindus will also stand up for the Muslims whenever required," Ansari said.

Previously, Kirti Azad had said: "Is Lord Ram the only God among the 3,200 crore deities in our country? I will never go there because Lord Ram abandoned his wife, even after she had passed the Agni Pariksha and sent Maa Sita away from his home. Why should I go? I belong to the birthplace of Maa Sita. She was the daughter of Mithila. Maa Sita is my mother. For every person belonging to Mithila, Maa Sita is a mother. You sent her away along with two small, innocent children, even after she had passed the Agni Pariksha. Maryada Purushottam?... What kind of Maryada is this? What should I tell children? I visit Kamakhya Temple. I worship Maa Kali. Maa Kali is my goddess. My father was a devotee of Maa Durga, and I am a devotee of Goddess Kali. People regard him as Maryada Purushottam, but I will not go because Maa Sita was my mother. I belong to Mithila. Should I not fight for my mother? I certainly will, and I will not go there. I visit Kali Kamakhya, Dakshina Kali, Kalighat and the Kali Temple in Delhi, located at Gol Market. Does that mean I am not a Hindu."