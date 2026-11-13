BJP Selectively Targeting Punjab On Pollution In Delhi: Agriculture Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 13 (IANS) Punjab Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian on Friday strongly criticised the BJP over the issue of stubble burning, accusing the party of selectively targeting Punjab while ignoring similar incidents in neighbouring states, particularly Haryana and Delhi.

Reacting to allegations that stubble burning in Punjab was responsible for worsening air pollution in Delhi, Khudian questioned why the BJP was repeatedly blaming Punjab's farmers instead of acknowledging the contribution of other regions.

The minister pointed out that stubble burning was not limited to Punjab and asked whether agricultural fires in Haryana and Chandigarh were not contributing to the pollution problem.

He accused the BJP of following a political agenda against Punjab, alleging that whenever the party faced questions over pollution in Delhi, it attempted to shift the responsibility onto Punjab.

He also defended the state's farmers, maintaining that they should not be made scapegoats for Delhi's pollution crisis.

According to him, the BJP government in Delhi should focus on addressing pollution sources within the national capital rather than repeatedly blaming Punjab.

Likewise, Punjab Cabinet Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal has questioned Delhi's repeated attempts to link the city's deteriorating air quality to stubble burning in Punjab, arguing that vehicular emissions, industrial pollution and construction dust in Delhi also need serious attention.

Goyal said blaming Punjab had become a convenient political excuse, even when farm fires were not taking place. He also questioned how pollution from Punjab could travel to Delhi without accounting for neighbouring Haryana.

The remarks came after Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa accused the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government of failing to control stubble burning and alleged that farm fires were contributing to the deterioration of Delhi's air quality.

Sirsa had cited satellite-based fire incidents and questioned the Punjab government's claims of a reduction in stubble burning.

However, the Agriculture Minister rejected the allegations and questioned the selective political focus on Punjab, saying the issue needed to be examined across state boundaries.