Top Crypto Voices Take The Stage At Blockchain Life 2026 In Dubai!
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) On December 1-2, Blockchain Life 2026 will once again bring the global crypto industry together in Dubai: 15,000+ attendees from 130+ countries, 200+ speakers, and 200+ sponsors. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Blockchain Life 2026 features one of the most impressive speaker lineups in the crypto industry. The forum stages feature leaders of companies and ecosystems shaping the global crypto market, finance, and AI. Among the confirmed speakers:
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Eli Ben-Sasson – Co-Founder & CEO, Starkware
Arthur Hayes – CIO, Maelstrom
. Ben Zhou – Co-Founder & CEO, Bybit Garret“Bullish” Jin – Crypto whale Sandeep Nailwal – Co-Founder, Polygon
. Mert Mumtaz – CEO, Helius
. Yat Siu – Co-Founder & Executive Chairman, Animoca Brands
. Kelvin Koh – Co-Founder & Managing Partner, The Spartan Group
. Jamie King – Co-Founder, Rockstar Games Luke Judges – Partner Director, Ripple Marius Smith – Co-Founder, Ethereum Institutional
. Sunny Lu – Co-Founder & CEO, VeChain
. Felix Fan – CEO, Trust Wallet
. Andrei Grachev – Managing Partner, DWF Labs
. Sergei Khitrov – Founder, Listing Help, Jets Capital
. Vugar Usi Zade – CEO, MEXC
. Saeeda Jaffar – Managing Director International, Circle (USDC)
. Rajat Sakhuja – Director, Blockchain & Digital Assets, Mastercard
. Daniil & David Liberman – Creators of Gonka ai & Humanism is
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