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Top Crypto Voices Take The Stage At Blockchain Life 2026 In Dubai!


Date: 2026-11-13 08:30:44

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) On December 1-2, Blockchain Life 2026 will once again bring the global crypto industry together in Dubai: 15,000+ attendees from 130+ countries, 200+ speakers, and 200+ sponsors. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Blockchain Life 2026 features one of the most impressive speaker lineups in the crypto industry. The forum stages feature leaders of companies and ecosystems shaping the global crypto market, finance, and AI.

Among the confirmed speakers:
    Eli Ben-Sasson – Co-Founder & CEO, Starkware Arthur Hayes – CIO, Maelstrom
    . Ben Zhou – Co-Founder & CEO, Bybit Garret“Bullish” Jin – Crypto whale Sandeep Nailwal – Co-Founder, Polygon
    . Mert Mumtaz – CEO, Helius
    . Yat Siu – Co-Founder & Executive Chairman, Animoca Brands
    . Kelvin Koh – Co-Founder & Managing Partner, The Spartan Group
    . Jamie King – Co-Founder, Rockstar Games Luke Judges – Partner Director, Ripple Marius Smith – Co-Founder, Ethereum Institutional
    . Sunny Lu – Co-Founder & CEO, VeChain
    . Felix Fan – CEO, Trust Wallet
    . Andrei Grachev – Managing Partner, DWF Labs
    . Sergei Khitrov – Founder, Listing Help, Jets Capital
    . Vugar Usi Zade – CEO, MEXC
    . Saeeda Jaffar – Managing Director International, Circle (USDC)
    . Rajat Sakhuja – Director, Blockchain & Digital Assets, Mastercard
    . Daniil & David Liberman – Creators of Gonka ai & Humanism is

And many other leaders from the global crypto and AI industries.

This concentration of key industry players makes Blockchain Life one of the leading destinations for high-value networking, meetings, new partnerships, and business opportunities year after year.

The scale goes far beyond the stages. The Blockchain Life expo will bring together 200+ sponsors – leading crypto projects, major exchanges, mining companies, Web3 and AI teams, infrastructure players, and promising startups.

Beyond the two-day forum, Blockchain Life & AI Future Week 2026 will feature 300+ side events. Meetings, closed-door events, business dinners, parties, and other formats will keep the networking going throughout the week.

The forum will culminate with the legendary Blockchain Life Afterparty at one of Dubai's top clubs, featuring a world-class headliner.

Everyone You Need In One Place!

All of this will come together at Blockchain Life 2026 in Dubai on December 1-2.

*Tickets are on sale now. Get 10% off with promo code MID_EAST_INFO:

MENAFN13112026005446012082ID1111957661


Mid-East Info

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