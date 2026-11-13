MENAFN - Mid-East Info) On December 1-2,will once again bring the global crypto industry together in Dubai:Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The forum stages feature leaders of companies and ecosystems shaping the global crypto market, finance, and AI.

Eli Ben-Sasson – Co-Founder & CEO, Starkware Arthur Hayes – CIO, Maelstrom

. Ben Zhou – Co-Founder & CEO, Bybit Garret“Bullish” Jin – Crypto whale Sandeep Nailwal – Co-Founder, Polygon

. Mert Mumtaz – CEO, Helius

. Yat Siu – Co-Founder & Executive Chairman, Animoca Brands

. Kelvin Koh – Co-Founder & Managing Partner, The Spartan Group

. Jamie King – Co-Founder, Rockstar Games Luke Judges – Partner Director, Ripple Marius Smith – Co-Founder, Ethereum Institutional

. Sunny Lu – Co-Founder & CEO, VeChain

. Felix Fan – CEO, Trust Wallet

. Andrei Grachev – Managing Partner, DWF Labs

. Sergei Khitrov – Founder, Listing Help, Jets Capital

. Vugar Usi Zade – CEO, MEXC

. Saeeda Jaffar – Managing Director International, Circle (USDC)

. Rajat Sakhuja – Director, Blockchain & Digital Assets, Mastercard

. Daniil & David Liberman – Creators of Gonka ai & Humanism is

This concentration of key industry players makes Blockchain Life one of the leading destinations for high-value networking, meetings, new partnerships, and business opportunities year after year.

The scale goes far beyond the stages.– leading crypto projects, major exchanges, mining companies, Web3 and AI teams, infrastructure players, and promising startups.

Beyond the two-day forum,will featureMeetings, closed-door events, business dinners, parties, and other formats will keep the networking going throughout the week.

The forum will culminate with theat one of Dubai's top clubs, featuring a world-class headliner.

All of this will come together at

*Tickets are on sale now. Get 10% off with promo code MID_EAST_INFO: