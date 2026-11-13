Rs 67 Crore! World's Most Expensive Pen, Why Does It Cost So Much?

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Most Expensive Pen: You can buy ten villas with the money you spend on one pen. You can live your whole life without working and just relax. What is in that pen?

Usually, the pens we use range from Rs 10 to Rs 100. Branded pens cost thousands, and luxury pens cost lakhs. But, can you believe one pen costs Rs 67 crore? It is true. The Fulgor Nocturnus by Tibaldi holds the Guinness World Record for the most expensive pen. Why is this pen so expensive? Let us know the story behind this...

This is the only one in the world...

Tibaldi, a famous Italian luxury pen manufacturer, made this wonderful fountain pen. They did not make it for regular sales but as a unique masterpiece. So, there is no other pen like this in the world. This is the only one make this pen with diamonds. But diamonds are not the only reason for its high price. Engineering and mathematical principles are behind this. They designed it using the 'Divine Proportion' (Phi - 1.618), a mathematical ratio used by greats like Leonardo da Vinci in their paintings. The ratio of the pen's cap length to the rest of the pen's length is exactly 1.618. That is why this pen is so valuable. They studded this pen with 945 rare black diamonds. 'Fulgor Nocturnus' means 'Night Glow' in Latin. This pen glows at night. They placed 123 rubies along with 945 diamonds on this pen. They also used 18-carat gold in this pen. They coat it with ruthenium. This makes the pen very smooth.

Pen Sold For Rs 67 Crore...

They showed this pen at a special charity auction in Shanghai, China in 2010. The world's richest people competed in this auction, and a person bought it for $8 million (about Rs 67 crore).