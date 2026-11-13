Kazakhstan Digitizes Monitoring Of Pipeline Protection Zones

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan has introduced a digital mechanism to identify land-use restrictions within protection zones along main pipelines and prevent unauthorized construction near pipeline infrastructure, according to the country's Ministry of Energy.

The new functionality was presented at a meeting held at the Ministry of Energy and chaired by Daulet Arykbayev, Director of the Ministry's Department of Oil Transportation and Processing.

The mechanism was developed through the joint work of an interagency working group established at the Ministry of Energy and coordinated by Kazakhstan's Main Transport Prosecutor's Office.

The functionality has been integrated into the Unified State Real Estate Cadastre information system. It enables users to view designated protection zones along main pipelines, as well as the minimum distances that must be maintained from pipeline infrastructure facilities.

When reviewing applications for land allocation, approving land use and planning construction, the system can now identify restrictions related to the location of pipeline facilities in advance and alert users to the applicable requirements.

The system has been updated with data on protection zones and minimum distances around main pipelines, head oil pumping stations, oil pumping stations and other production facilities operated by KazTransOil JSC, Kazakhstan-China Pipeline LLP, MunaiTas North-West Pipeline Company LLP, as well as facilities and infrastructure belonging to the main water pipeline system, including water pumping stations.

The introduction of the digital mechanism is expected to help local executive authorities identify land-use restrictions before allocating land plots or approving construction projects, prevent unauthorized development near main pipelines, and reduce the risk of damage to pipeline infrastructure and related accidents.