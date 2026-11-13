Chips&Media Integrates High-Performance Video Codec IP Into Next-Gen AI Semiconductors For Physical AI & Robotics In Partnership With Mobilint



Mobilint Begins Mass Production of Next-Generation Chips Powered by Chips&Media Video IP... Targeting Humanoid and Robot Markets

Securing Core Infrastructure for Next-Generation Robotics by Meeting 8K 60fps High-Efficiency Multi-Stream Requirements and ISO 26262 ASIL-B Functional Safety Partnership to Expand Across the Entire Multimedia Spectrum, Beyond Video Codecs to Frame Buffer and Data Compression IPs



SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chips&Media (CEO Sang-hyun Kim, KOSDAQ: 094360), a global leader in video IP (Intellectual Property), announced today that it is successfully expanding its business into the "Physical AI and Robotics" market through a partnership with Mobilint (CEO Dong-joo Shin), an edge AI semiconductor innovator, accompanying the mass production of Mobilint's next-generation chips powered by Chips&Media's high-performance video codec IP.

Mobilint has built a close technical partnership by licensing Chips&Media's H.264/AVC, H.265/HEVC and AV1 codecs several years ago and built upon this foundation by additional license including AV2, H.266/VVC to their portfolio recently to broaden their technical scope. Through this collaboration, both companies are entering mass production for Mobilint's high-performance chips, accelerating their penetration into the rapidly growing global robotics and humanoid markets. Notably, Mobilint's flagship AI semiconductor, 'Regulus,' was recently deployed on the Naro space launch vehicle and successfully validated its performance in outer space, further elevating industry expectations for this robotics market entry.

Successful chip implementation in the Physical AI and robotics fields requires satisfying stringent criteria: High Throughput, Low Latency, and Safety & Stability. Chips&Media's VPU (Video Processing Unit) was selected as it perfectly meets these market demands.

Typically, chips for robots must simultaneously process 8 to 20 multi-channel cameras. Chips&Media's VPU delivers industry-leading performance of 8K at 60fps with a single core, efficiently processing multi-stream encoding without latency. Furthermore, future industrial and home humanoids targeted by Mobilint require strict automotive-grade functional safety, for which Chips&Media's ISO 26262 ASIL-B certification served as the decisive selection factor. This is the result of synergy between Chips&Media's high-performance, low-power know-how accumulated across numerous edge device markets such as mobile and computing, and its safety certification capabilities prepared specifically for the automotive market.

Regarding this mass production milestone, Mobilint CEO Dong-joo Shin stated, "It is meaningful to present a solution optimized for the robotics and Physical AI market through the combination of Mobilint's innovative AI semiconductor technology and Chips&Media's proven high-performance video IP. Through this collaboration, we aim to deliver differentiated value to customers in the next-generation robotics market, including humanoids."

Chips&Media CEO Sang-hyun Kim emphasized, "We are thrilled that our long-standing partnership with Mobilint has led to the valuable achievement of actual chip mass production and entry into the robotics market. Building on our proven technological leadership in the edge AI and automotive sectors, we will lead the Physical AI era together with Mobilint."

Meanwhile, building upon the success of this video codec collaboration, both companies plan to continuously expand their cooperative scope across the broader multimedia domain, including Frame Buffer Compression (FBC) IP and Data Compression IP.

About Mobilint

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Seoul, Korea, Mobilint is a fabless AI semiconductor company specializing in high-performance, energy-efficient NPUs and AI SoCs for edge and on-device AI applications. The company owns proprietary NPU IP and AI SoC design technologies, with proven deployments across smart city, healthcare, autonomous driving, security, industrial AI, and mobile AI device applications. Learn more: .

About Chips&Media Inc.

Chips&Media is a multimedia IP leader offering HW video codec IP, image processing NPU, lossless/lossy frame buffer compression IP & others. Since 2003, Chips&Media has exclusively focused on the HW video codec IP industry. It has powered over 3,000,000,000 units in the market, adopted by more than 150 semiconductor companies. Chips&Media's video codec IP supports all major and legacy formats from 1080p up to 8K 120fps, including HEVC/H.265, AVC/H.264, AV1, AV2, VP9, APV, VVC/H.266, JPEG & others.

The recent introduction of our image processing NPU IP is transforming Chips&Media into a premium multimedia IP provider. It is custom NPU designed to work for imaging applications at high-quality and high-resolution in edge devices.

For more information, please visit our website at .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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