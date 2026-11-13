Inspiremd Announces Pricing Of $37.5 Million Public Offering

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InspireMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSPR) ("InspireMD" or the "Company"), developer of the CGuardPrime carotid stent system for the prevention of stroke, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of (i) 7,342,308 shares of its common stock, (ii) in lieu of common stock to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase 50,350,000 shares of its common stock, and (iii) accompanying common warrants to purchase 43,269,231 shares of its common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof). All securities in the offering are being offered by InspireMD.

In addition, the Company granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional 8,653,846 shares of the Company's common stock and/or 8,653,846 pre-funded warrants and/or additional common stock warrants to purchase 6,490,384 shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) (or any combination thereof), representing 15% of the total number of shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants sold in the offering, solely to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is expected to close on or about November 16, 2026, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Lake Street Capital Markets is acting as the sole book runner for the offering.

InspireMD intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, if any, for research and development, sales and marketing, working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The securities are being offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-286309) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 1, 2025, and declared effective by the SEC on April 10, 2025. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering were filed with the SEC on November 12, 2026. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus will be filed with the SEC and, when available, may be obtained free of charge at Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC at 121 South Eighth Street, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55402, or e-mail at....

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About InspireMD, Inc.

InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNetTM mesh technology to make its products the industry standard for carotid stenting by providing outstanding acute results and durable, stroke-free long-term outcomes. InspireMD's common stock is quoted on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol NSPR. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on the Company's website. For more information, please visit

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding InspireMD or its management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding future events, future financial performance, strategies, expectations, competitive environment and regulation. Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential", "scheduled" or similar words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the closing of the offering and the anticipated use of proceeds.

In particular, forward-looking statements in this press release include the Company's expectations regarding the public offering, including its anticipated completion, and the intended use of proceeds from the offering. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks associated with the public offering, including market conditions, the possibility that the offering may not be completed on the anticipated terms or at all, and the Company's ability to deploy any proceeds from the offering as intended; risks and uncertainties associated with the voluntary U.S. recall of the CGuard Prime 135 cm delivery system, including current and future costs associated with the recall, including refunds or inventory write-off costs and other remediation costs, loss of sales and customers due to the recall or otherwise, our ability to effectively implement enhancements to CGuard Prime 135 cm delivery system, potential actions by regulators or other governmental entities associated with the recall, potential claims and lawsuits by customers and patients, including class action product liability lawsuits, other operational impacts and consequences of the recall, such as business disruption and distraction of management and other key employees; the Company's history of recurring losses and negative cash flows from operating activities, significant future commitments and the uncertainty regarding the adequacy of its liquidity to pursue its complete business objectives, and substantial doubt regarding its ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's need to raise additional capital to meet its business requirements in the future and such capital raising may be costly or difficult to obtain and could dilute our stockholders' ownership interests; the clinical development, commercialization and market acceptance of the Company's products; whether the clinical trial results for the Company's products will be predictive of real-world results; an inability to secure and maintain regulatory approvals for the sale of the Company's products; negative clinical trial results or lengthy product delays in key markets; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with the Nasdaq listing standards; the Company's ability to generate significant revenues from its products; estimates of the Company's expenses, future revenues, capital requirements and its needs for and ability to access sufficient additional financing, including any unexpected costs or delays in the ongoing commercial launch of its products; the Company's dependence on a single manufacturing facility and its ability to comply with stringent manufacturing quality standards and to increase production as necessary; the risk that the data collected from the Company's current and planned clinical trials may not be sufficient to demonstrate that its technology is an attractive alternative to other procedures and products; intense competition in the Company's industry, with competitors having substantially greater financial, technological, research and development, regulatory and clinical, manufacturing, marketing and sales, distribution and personnel resources than it does; entry of new competitors and products and potential technological obsolescence of the Company's products; inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans; loss of a key customer or supplier; technical problems with the Company's research and products and potential product liability claims; product malfunctions; price increases for supplies and components; whether access to the Company's products is achieved in a commercially viable manner and whether its products receive adequate reimbursement by governmental and other third-party payers; the Company's efforts to successfully obtain and maintain intellectual property protection covering its products, which may not be successful; adverse federal, state and local government regulation, in the United States, Europe or Israel and other foreign jurisdictions; the fact that the Company conducts business in multiple foreign jurisdictions, exposing it to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, logistical and communications challenges, burdens and costs of compliance with foreign laws and political and economic instability in each jurisdiction; security, political and economic instability in the Middle East that could harm the Company's business, including due to the current security situation in Israel; current or future unfavorable economic and market conditions and adverse developments with respect to financial institutions and associated liquidity risk; and changes in tariffs, trade barriers, price and exchange controls and other regulatory requirements and the impact of such policies on the Company, its customers and suppliers, and the global economic environment.

More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contacts:

Jeff Warren

LifeSci Advisors

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