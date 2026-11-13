Bigbattery Launches RAIO, A UL 9540-Certified All-In-One Home Energy Storage System At A Disruptive Price Point For The US Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BigBattery's first all-in-one puts a 14.7 kWh LiFePO4 battery and a 7.68 kW hybrid inverter in one outdoor-rated unit, paired with the RAIO Smart Energy Gateway, for solar storage and whole-home battery backup. RAIO accepts 11.52 kW of solar input, starts under $8,000, expands to 73.5 kWh, and carries a 12-year limited warranty.

Commerce, Texas, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigBattery today announced RAIO, a residential all-in-one energy storage system certified to UL 9540 that combines a 14.7 kWh LiFePO4 home battery and a 7.68 kW hybrid inverter in a single enclosure. RAIO enters the U.S. market as BigBattery's first all-in-one system, pairing an integrated battery and inverter with a separate smart gateway to provide solar energy storage, reduce reliance on the grid, and support whole-home battery backup during outages.







BigBattery UL 9540 Certified RAIO (Residential All-In-One)

RAIO, short for Residential All-In-One, provides 14.7 kWh of nominal storage, delivers 7.68 kW of continuous 120/240 V split-phase AC power, and accepts up to 11.52 kW of solar input through three independent maximum power point tracking (MPPT) inputs. It pairs with the separate RAIO Smart Energy Gateway, which manages the utility grid connection and transfers designated household loads to battery power during an outage.

“Homeowners shouldn't have to piece together a battery, an inverter, and a transfer switch to own their power,” said Eric Lundgren, CEO of BigBattery.“RAIO puts the battery and the inverter in one enclosure, certified to UL 9540 and backed for 12 years. It is the most complete home energy system we have released.”

What is BigBattery RAIO?

BigBattery RAIO is an all-in-one home energy storage system that combines a solar battery and hybrid inverter in one main unit, with an accompanying smart gateway. The main enclosure contains the lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery pack, the battery control unit, a bidirectional power conversion system that functions as a hybrid inverter, and a wiring cabinet with circuit breakers and protection devices.

The enclosure measures approximately 30 inches wide, 49 inches tall, and 5.9 inches deep. It supports wall or floor mounting and is rated IP66 and NEMA 4X for indoor or outdoor installation. RAIO uses natural convection cooling and operates at a noise level below 31 dB. It is available in Stealth Gray and Pearl White.

RAIO specifications



Battery: LiFePO4 (LFP) battery with 14.7 kWh of nominal capacity

AC output: 7.68 kW of continuous 120/240 V split-phase AC power

Solar input: Suggested maximum photovoltaic (PV) input of 11.52 kW across three independent MPPTs, with an MPPT voltage range of 90–500 V and a maximum DC voltage of 550 V

Inverter efficiency: 97.5% CEC efficiency and 98% maximum efficiency

Protections: Arc-fault protection (AFCI), PV rapid shutdown, isolation monitoring, anti-islanding, DC reverse-polarity protection, and AC short-circuit protection

Enclosure: IP66 and NEMA 4X, natural convection cooling, 385.8 lb, and wall or floor mounting

Monitoring: App-based monitoring via Wi-Fi or LAN, with RS485 and CAN communication

Expansion: Up to five RAIO units connected to one gateway, providing 73.5 kWh of nominal storage and 38.4 kW of combined continuous AC power, subject to the approved system design Warranty: 12-year limited warranty

Whole-home battery backup with the RAIO Smart Energy Gateway

The separate RAIO Smart Energy Gateway is an automatic transfer switch that transfers household loads from grid power to battery power during an outage and prevents backfeed into utility lines. Its grid and load ports are rated for 160 A of continuous current, with a maximum rating of 200 A.

A qualified installer can design the system for whole-home backup or partial-home backup of selected circuits. Backup coverage depends on the system design and connected loads. The gateway's smart ports support compatible electric vehicle (EV) charging loads and a generator connection rated up to 64 A, with automatic generator start for compatible generators.

RAIO can also provide home battery backup without solar panels. It can charge from the grid and store energy in reserve. It can also be AC-coupled through the gateway to a compatible existing solar inverter.

Solar battery storage with four operating modes

For solar battery backup, RAIO accepts solar input directly through its built-in hybrid inverter, eliminating the need for a separate solar inverter in a properly designed new installation. Homeowners can use the app to select from four operating modes:



Self-Use supplies household loads with solar energy first, stores surplus energy in the battery, and uses battery energy before drawing from the grid.

Feed-in Priority supplies household loads first, then exports surplus solar energy to the grid where permitted by the utility.

Backup charges the battery at scheduled times and holds it in reserve for outages while grid power is available. Time of Use schedules charging and discharging around utility rate periods.

A home energy storage system that expands to 73.5 kWh

Up to five RAIO units can be connected in parallel to one RAIO Smart Energy Gateway. One unit provides 14.7 kWh of nominal storage and 7.68 kW of continuous AC power. Two units provide 29.4 kWh and 15.36 kW; three units provide 44.1 kWh and 23.04 kW; four units provide 58.8 kWh and 30.72 kW; and five units provide 73.5 kWh and 38.4 kW.

These storage figures represent nominal capacity. Final backup power depends on the approved configuration, connected loads, and installation design.

Certified to UL 9540 for residential energy storage

RAIO is certified to UL 9540, the safety standard for energy storage systems and equipment. Its nameplate also lists UL 1973 for the battery, UL 1741 and UL 1741 SB for the inverter, and IEEE 1547 for grid interconnection.

RAIO is a stationary battery energy storage system and must be installed by a certified installer who is a licensed electrician. Installation and utility interconnection remain subject to applicable local codes and utility requirements.

Frequently asked questions

What is BigBattery RAIO?

BigBattery RAIO (Residential All-In-One) is an all-in-one home energy storage system that combines a 14.7 kWh LiFePO4 battery and a 7.68 kW hybrid inverter in one main unit. Paired with the RAIO Smart Energy Gateway, it stores solar or grid energy and provides home backup power during an outage.

Is RAIO a home battery backup system?

Yes. RAIO provides home battery backup as one function of an all-in-one energy storage system. The main unit contains the battery and hybrid inverter, while the RAIO Smart Energy Gateway manages the grid connection, automatic transfer during outages, and generator and smart-load connections.

How much energy does RAIO store, and how much power does it deliver?

One RAIO provides a nominal storage capacity of 14.7 kWh and delivers 7.68 kW of continuous AC power. Five units in parallel provide 73.5 kWh of nominal storage and 38.4 kW of continuous AC power, subject to the approved system design.

Is RAIO certified to UL 9540, and what is UL 9540?

Yes. UL 9540 is the safety standard for energy storage systems and equipment, including home battery storage. RAIO's nameplate also lists UL 1973, UL 1741, UL 1741 SB, and IEEE 1547. Local codes and utility interconnection requirements still apply.

How long will a home battery backup last during a power outage?

Runtime depends on household energy demand. In theory, a 14.7 kWh home backup battery could supply a constant 1 kW load for 14.7 hours before accounting for conversion losses and reserve settings. Actual runtime also depends on the battery's starting state of charge, connected loads, and operating conditions. Solar generation can replenish the battery during the day.

How many batteries does it take to power a house?

The number depends on the home's peak power demand and daily energy use. One RAIO delivers 7.68 kW of continuous AC power and provides 14.7 kWh of nominal storage. Up to five units can connect to one gateway, providing 38.4 kW of continuous AC power and 73.5 kWh of nominal storage. An installer sizes the system according to the home's loads.

Can RAIO provide whole-house battery backup?

Yes. With the RAIO Smart Energy Gateway, an installer can configure RAIO for whole-house battery backup or partial-home backup of selected circuits. Backup coverage depends on the system design and connected loads.

Does a home battery backup work without solar?

Yes. RAIO can charge from the grid and retain energy for outages without requiring solar panels. A solar array can be added later through RAIO's three MPPT inputs.

Can RAIO work with existing solar panels?

Yes. RAIO can accept solar input directly through its built-in hybrid inverter or be AC-coupled through the gateway to a compatible existing solar inverter.

Can RAIO work with a backup generator?

Yes. The RAIO Smart Energy Gateway has a generator connection rated up to 64 A, with automatic generator start for compatible generators. A compatible generator can extend backup operation when battery charge is low.

Is RAIO a LiFePO4 battery?

Yes. RAIO uses lithium iron phosphate battery chemistry, also known as LiFePO4 or LFP.

Can RAIO be installed outdoors?

Yes. RAIO is rated IP66 and NEMA 4X for indoor or outdoor installation and supports wall or floor mounting. It should be installed out of direct sunlight and in a location not subject to flooding.

Can RAIO sell power back to the grid?

Yes, where permitted by the utility. Paired with the RAIO Smart Energy Gateway, RAIO can export surplus solar energy to the grid in Feed-in Priority mode.

How much does BigBattery RAIO cost?

RAIO base equipment kits start at $7,950, or approximately $541 per kWh of nominal storage capacity. Each base kit includes one RAIO unit, one RAIO Smart Energy Gateway, a Wi-Fi module, and a 40 A breaker. The price covers equipment only; installation is not included. Kits with two to five RAIO units are also available.

What warranty does RAIO carry?

RAIO is covered by a 12-year limited warranty, subject to BigBattery's written warranty terms.

Who installs RAIO?

RAIO must be installed by a certified installer who is a licensed electrician. It is a stationary system and is not designed for mobile use.







BigBattery RAIO Infographic

About BigBattery

BigBattery designs and sells LiFePO4 battery systems for off-grid solar, grid-tied home backup, RVs and vans, golf and utility carts, marine, and industrial equipment. Headquartered in Commerce, Texas, the company sells direct to homeowners and installers at BigBattery.com, backs new BigBattery-branded batteries with a 12-year warranty, and provides lifetime U.S.-based technical support. BigBattery is a member of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and holds ISO 9001:2015 quality management certification. Own Your Power.

Press Inquiries

Joseph Mohney

Joseph.M [at] BigBattery.com



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Commerce, Texas 75428